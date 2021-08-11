The global anti-slip additives market is estimated to be USD 355.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 444.7 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2023. The growth of the market is driven by rapid industrialization. In addition, rising population coupled with increasing urbanization is leading to the growth of the anti-slip additives market. However, stringent environmental regulations regarding the toxic VOC emissions are restraining the market’s growth.

By type, the aluminum oxide segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global anti-slip additives market in 2018. The aluminum oxide anti-slip additive segment holds the largest share of the market due to its easy availability, wide applicability, and low cost. It can be used in a range of coating applications. It provides improved slip resistance as compared to its alternatives. The market for aluminum oxide is driven by the demand from APAC and the Middle East due to the presence of a large mineral base in these regions.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Anti-Slip Additives Market – Global Forecast to 2023

By application, the construction flooring segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global anti-slip additives market in 2018. Growth in investments in the construction industry, coupled with a rise in the number of renovation & remodeling activities, is fueling the growth of the market for construction flooring. The surge in demand from emerging economies and growth of the organized retail sector create growth opportunities for the anti-slip additives market.

The APAC region is projected to be to be the largest anti-slip additives market during the forecast period.

China is the key producer and consumer of anti-slip additives in this region. Intensive R&D, easy availability of raw materials, rising standards of living, growing population, and awareness among consumers about environmental protection due to the use of renewable products are expected to increase the demand for anti-slip additives in the APAC region.

Breakdown of profiles of primary interviews for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 70%, Tier 2 –20%, and Tier 3 – 10%

• By Designation: C Level – 50%, Director Level – 20%, and Others – 30%

• By Region: APAC – 32%, Europe – 29%, North America – 25%, Middle East & Africa – 8%, South America – 6%

Research Coverage

This research study aims at identifying emerging trends and opportunities in the global anti-slip additives market, along with a detailed classification, in terms of value. It identifies key players in the market and provides a comprehensive competitive landscape. The global anti-slip additives market has been segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market has been segmented into aluminum oxide, silica, and others. Based on application, the market has been segmented into construction flooring, marine deck, and others. Based on region, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 13

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 13

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 14

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 14

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 15

1.4 CURRENCY 15

1.5 UNIT CONSIDERED 15

1.6 LIMITATIONS 16

1.7 STAKEHOLDERS 16

