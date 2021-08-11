Solvents Market – Global Forecast to 2023

The solvents market is projected to grow from USD 47.37 billion in 2018 to USD 57.34 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Growth in the automotive and construction industries is expected to drive the demand for petrochemical-based solvents during the forecast period. While stringent environmental regulations for the reduction in the use of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) are expected to drive the demand for bio & green solvents.

VOCs are compounds which form ground-level ozone and particulate matter and are the main ingredients of smog. Smog is known to have adverse effects on human health. The harmful effects of petrochemical-based solvents act as a challenge to the growth of the petrochemical-based solvents market.

The solvents market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the solvents market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand from emerging economies, such as China and India. In addition, rapid industrialization and urbanization accompanied by the rising demand for automobiles are expected to contribute to the growth of the solvents market in the region. Middle East & Africa is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The region accounts for half of the world’s oil reserves and 40% of the world’s gas reserves. This is driving the production of petrochemicals, which in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the solvents market. Additionally, rapid growth in building & construction activities and rising demand for automobiles are expected to drive the demand for solvents in the paints & coatings application. Also, the personal care market is growing in the region, and, in turn, fueling the growth of the solvents market.

Primary interviews have been conducted with a number of industry experts to obtain information related to the solvents market. The breakdown of primary interviews has been depicted below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 31%, Tier 2 – 46%, and Tier 3 – 23%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 11%, Directors – 22%, and Others – 67%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 56%, North America – 22%, Europe – 11%, and RoW – 11%

