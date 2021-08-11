Energy Efficient Glass Market – Global Forecast to 2023

The global energy efficient glass market is estimated to be USD 25.11 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 32.02 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2018 and 2023. The increasing urbanization, growing population, and new construction activities are expected to fuel the growth of the building & construction industry, which, in turn, is expected to drive the energy efficient glass market. However, the lack of access to raw materials, promotion of recycling, and management of chemicals responsibly are the challenging factors for the growth of the energy efficient glass market.

The hard coated energy efficient glass market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high demand for hard coated energy efficient glass in APAC, especially in India and the ASEAN countries due to its excellent low-E properties is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Triple glazing energy efficient glass is projected to be the largest segment of the market. Stringent regulations globally for energy conservation in the building & construction industry have compelled the contractors to use high energy efficient products. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the triple glazing energy efficient glass segment.

The APAC energy efficient glass market is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. This high growth is attributed to the increased use of energy efficient glass in the building & construction, automotive, and solar panel industries. Moreover, the presence of key manufacturers of energy efficient glass in the region along with the increased demand for energy efficient glass in various end-use industries is expected to fuel the growth of the APAC energy efficient glass market during the forecast period.

Breakdown of profiles of primary interviews for the report on the energy efficient glass market

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 –22%, and Tier 3 – 33%

• By Designation – C Level – 50%, Director Level – 10%, and Others – 40%

• By Region – Europe – 50%, APAC– 31%, North America – 13%, and RoW – 6%

Research Coverage:

The report covers the energy efficient glass market on the basis of coating, glazing, end-use industry, and region. This report aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the energy efficient glass market across various segmentation types. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their profiles and key growth strategies.

