The low temperature powder coatings market size is expected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2018 to USD 5.2 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The low temperature powder coatings market is driven by increase in energy savings due to reduction in cure temperatures, growing end-use industries, and technological advancements. However, non-suitability for thin film applications and unattractive product in the price competitive market can hinder the growth of the market.

Non-metal is the faster-growing segment in the overall low temperature powder coatings market. The need for sustainable and innovative products has driven many powder coating manufacturers to develop coatings for substrates which have never been powder coated. New low temperature powder coatings are being developed. These finishing materials are being used on heat sensitive substrates such as wood and medium density fiberboard (MDF), plastics, composites, glass, and preassembled parts.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-61773

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Resins used in low temperature powder coatings can be ground into fine particles for spray application and to ensure even film finish. The polyurethane-based low temperature powder coatings segment is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. This resin offers durability, abrasion resistance, low-temperature flexibility, and good aesthetics in furniture, appliances, automotive, architectural, retail, electronics, and medical industries.

Low temperature powder coating offers environmental and performance benefits over other coating and laminating systems. Finishing of wood requires careful planning to ensure that the finished piece looks attractive, performs well in service, and meets safety & environmental requirements. Low temperature powder coatings have gained significant importance as the surface protection of choice in the furniture industry. They are used for surface finishing of steel and aluminum, such as garden furniture, site furnishings, and MDF furniture.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-61773

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market – Global Forecast to 2023

In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the low temperature powder coatings market.

• By company type: Tier 1 – 42%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Others – 33%

• By designation: C Level – 36%, Director Level – 19%, and Others – 45%

• By region: Europe – 42%, North America – 25%, APAC – 17%, South America – 8%, and Middle East & Africa – 8%

Research Coverage:

The market study covers the low temperature powder coatings market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market, across different segments based on substrate, resin chemistry, end-use industry, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 19

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 19

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 19

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 20

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 21

1.4 CURRENCY 21

1.5 UNIT CONSIDERED 21

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 21

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/