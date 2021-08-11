LAG-3 Next Gen Immunotherapy Market Size is expected to reach USD 7,009 Million by 2035, estimates DelveInsight | MacroGenics, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Immutep, and Others

DelveInsight’s LAG-3-Next Generation Immunotherapy Market report also offers comprehensive insights into LAG-3-Next Generation Immunotherapy market size, trends, emerging therapies, technological innovations, market barriers, market drivers, ongoing LAG-3-Next Generation Immunotherapy clinical trials, key pharmaceutical companies, collaboration in the space, and actively pushing the growth of LAG-3-Next Generation Immunotherapy market size forward in the 7MM [US, EU5(France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy) and Japan].

Key facts of the LAG-3-Next Generation Immunotherapy Market Report are:

According to Delveinsight, the market is anticipated to show positive growth due to the launch of upcoming therapies in the LAG-3 Next Generation target during the forecast period 2022–2035. Moreover, the US will occupy the maximum market share in the overall market size in 2035.

According to Delveinsight’s analysis, Among all LAG-3 Immunotherapy target indications, NSCLC will occupy a significant market share of 98.81% by 2035.

According to Delveinsight’s analysis, the market is expected to show positive growth due to the launch of potential upcoming therapies in the LAG-3 target during the forecast period (2022–2035).

Currently, numerous trials are undergoing different indications for the LAG-3 target. Some of the major indications anticipated to show a better outcome by the launch of novel drugs include Breast Cancer, NSCLC, Gastric, Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer, Melanoma, Colorectal Cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, Multiple Myeloma.

The emerging trend in LAG3 Next-generation Immunotherapies with continuous headway movement along with new emerging technologies for the development of targeted therapies augurs the hopes for better therapeutic alternatives.

Some of LAG-3-Next Generation Immunotherapy Companies are:

MacroGenics

Novartis

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Merck

Immutep

Regeneron

Xencor

Incyte Biosciences

Agenus

F-star Therapeutics

And Many Others

Cancer immunotherapy and tumor microenvironment have been at the forefront of research over the past decades. Targeting immune checkpoints, especially programmed death 1 (PD-1)/programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1), has made a breakthrough in treating advanced malignancies. However, the low response rate brings a daunting challenge, changing the focus to dig deeply into the tumor microenvironment for alternative therapeutic targets. Strikingly, the inhibitory immune checkpoint Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3) holds considerable potential.

LAG-3 suppresses T-cells activation and cytokine secretion, thereby ensuring immune homeostasis. It exerts differential inhibitory impacts on various types of lymphocytes and shows a remarkable synergy with PD-1 to inhibit immune responses. Targeting LAG-3 immunotherapy is moving forward in active clinical trials, and combination immunotherapy of anti-LAG-3 and anti-PD-1 has shown exciting efficacy in fighting PD-1 resistance.

Some of LAG-3-Next Generation Immunotherapy Drugs are:

MGD013

LAG525

Relatlimab

MK-4280

Eftilagimod Alpha

INCAGN2385

FS118

REGN3767

XmAb22841

And Many Others

Scope of the LAG-3-Next Generation Immunotherapy Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2020-2035).

Key LAG-3-Next Generation Immunotherapy Companies: MacroGenics, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Immutep, Regeneron, Xencor, and others.

Case Studies

KOL’s Views

Analyst’s View

