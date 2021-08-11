Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market: Industry Analysis, Epidemiology, Treatment, Therapies and Key Companies

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria treatment has majorly been symptomatic and non-specific. Practices like an iron replacement, folic acid replenishment, blood transfusion and infection care have been in trend. Corticosteroids (e.g.prednisone) or anticoagulants (e.g. warfarin) are recommended in many cases to suppress the symptoms and to enhance the overall health of patients, but the needed steroid dose is too high to permit its daily use.

DelveInsight’s “Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some Facts of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Report are:

The market size of Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria in the seven major markets was found to be USD 358.04 million in 2020.

The total prevalent population of Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria in the 7MM countries was estimated to be 8,385 cases in 2020.

Among the European countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed population of PNH with 1,280 cases, followed by the United Kingdom which had 1,055 cases in 2020. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest number of cases as 199 cases in 2020.

PNH is a rare condition and is thought to affect around 16 people/million in the United Kingdom.

As per the estimates by DelveInsight, the PNH prevalence is higher in the females and overall male and female cases are subjected to an increase in the coming years.

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Report Highlights:

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the PNH epidemiology and Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

PNH market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the PNH market.

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria treatment can be grouped into three approaches i.e. Supportive Treatments and immunosuppressive treatments, Treatment changing the course of the disease, and Potential Curative Treatment.

The United States had the highest share of the PNH market followed by EU5 and Japan in 2018. The worldwide Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria market size was found to be USD 880 Million in 2018. The global PNH market size is expected to grow during the forecast period 2017-2030.

The key players in Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria market that are involved in developing therapies for PNH treatment are:-

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Hoffmann-La Roche Novartis Alexion Pharmaceutical Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Achillion Pharmaceuticals Akari Therapeutics RA Pharmaceuticals And many others

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Therapies involved are:-

APL-2 Crovalimab LNP023 ALXN2040 Pozelimab ACH-0144471 Coversin RA101495 And many others

Table of contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria: Market Overview at a Glance Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

