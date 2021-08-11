Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market: Industry Analysis, Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies by DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s “Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Some of the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder facts:
- The total market size for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder was USD 15,094Million in 2016
- The UShas the highest number of cases, followed by Japan and other European countries.
- Francehad the highest diagnosed prevalent population of ADHD with 2,376,591 cases,
- Japan had 3,122,705diagnosed prevalent cases of ADHD.
Some of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Companies covered:
- Shire
- Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co
- Neos Therapeutics
- Rhodes Pharmaceuticals
- Tris Pharma
- Highland Therapeutics
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals
- Aevi Genomic Medicine
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma
- Kempharm
- NLS Pharma
- RespireRx Pharmaceuticals
- Ostuka Pharmaceuticals
- And many others
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Report Highlights:
- The report covers the descriptive overview of Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape
- A detailed review of Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM
- The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a brain disorder marked by an ongoing pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with functioning or development. ADHD is a group of behaviors and is also called as attention deficit disorder (ADD). ADHD is a behavioral disorder that includes symptoms such as inattentiveness, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness.
Symptoms of ADHD tend to be noticed at an early age and may become more noticeable when a child’s circumstances change, such as when they start school. Most cases are diagnosed when children are 6 to 12 years old. The symptoms of ADHD usually improve with age, but many adults who were diagnosed with the condition at a young age continue to experience problems. People with ADHD may also have additional problems, such as sleep and anxiety disorders.
According to a study conducted by Guifeng et al. titled “Twenty-Year Trends in Diagnosed Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder among US Children and Adolescents, 1997–2016,” published in 2018, estimated the prevalence of diagnosed attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder increased significantly between 1997 and 2016. It has also been observed that the prevalence in children varied between 7.7% and 13.5%.
Subtype-specific diagnosed prevalence of ADHD is divided into various types such as Inattentive; Hyperactive/impulsive; combined. As per DelveInsight estimates, the diagnosed prevalence of combined type of ADHD was found to be highest in the United States.
Some of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Drugs covered
- Vyvanse
- Mydayis
- Daytrana
- Adzenys
- Cotempla XR-ODT
- Aptensio XR
- Dyanavel XR
- Jornay
- SPN-812
- SPN-810
- AEVI-001/ AEVI-004
- Dasotraline (SEP-225289)
- KP415
- NLS-1
- CX717
- Centanafadine
And many others
Table of Contents:
- Key Insights
- Executive Summary of Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)
- Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD): Market Overview at a Glance
- Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD): Disease Background and Overview
- Patient Journey
- Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) Epidemiology and Patient Population
- Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
- Unmet Needs
- Key Endpoints of Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) Treatment
- Marketed Products
- Emerging Therapies
- Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD): Seven Major Market Analysis
- Attribute analysis
- 7MM: Market Outlook
- Access and Reimbursement Overview of Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)
- KOL Views
- Market Drivers
- Market Barriers
- Appendix
- DelveInsight Capabilities
- Disclaimer
