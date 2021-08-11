Angelman syndrome Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

Angelman syndrome (AS) is a complex genetic disorder that primarily affects the nervous system. The characteristic features of this condition include delayed development, intellectual disability, severe speech impairment, and problems with movement and balance (ataxia). Most affected children also have recurrent seizures (epilepsy) and small head size (microcephaly).

Angelman Syndrome Epidemiology

In the US, the cases of Angelman Syndrome were found to be 21,715 in 2017. Moreover, the diagnosed cases of Angelman Syndrome were reported to be 19,543 in the United States.

. Moreover, the diagnosed cases of Angelman Syndrome were reported to be in the United States. The United States accounts for the highest diagnosed cases of Angelman Syndrome.

According to the publisher, the total prevalent population of Angelman Syndrome in seven major markets was 57,716 in 2017. These cases are expected to increase with a significant CAGR during the study period (2017-2030).

. These cases are expected to increase with a significant CAGR during the study period (2017-2030). Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounts for the highest Prevalent Cases of Angelman Syndrome cases.

Angelman Syndrome Market Outlook

Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounts for the largest Angelman Syndrome market size with USD 110 million in 2017.

accounts for the largest Angelman Syndrome market size with . Spain had the smallest market size of Angelman Syndrome with USD 16 million in 2017.

Angelman syndrome Companies covered:

Ovid Therapeutics

GeneTx Biotherapeutics

PTC Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics

StrideBio

And Many Others

Angelman syndrome Therapies:

Gaboxadol

GTX-102

GTX-101

GT-AS

AGIL-AS

And Many Others

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Angelman syndrome Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Angelman syndrome Angelman syndrome: Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Angelman syndrome Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. Angelman syndrome Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

Angelman syndrome: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Angelman syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Angelman syndrome Treatment and Management

8.2. Angelman syndrome Treatment Algorithm

Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Angelman syndrome Treatment Marketed Products

Emerging Therapies

Angelman syndrome: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Angelman syndrome KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

