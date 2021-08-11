Neo and Challenger Banks Market Revenue Trends, Company Profiles, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020–2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Neo and Challenger Banks market was valued at USD 18.6 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 46.5% from 2019 to 2026. Factors affecting the growth of the Neo & Challenger Banks market are the favorable regulations from various government bodies globally, as well as the convenience Neo Banks offer to consumers in the form of quick account opening. The rising penetration of internet globally, specifically in developing nations like China and India will be another factor for the rise of the Neo & Challenger banks market. Adoption by millennials, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and those having irregular incomes and earnings, embracement of ground-breaking technologies and rising consumerism are some of the catalysts for the success of neo banks. For these banks to be accepted on a larger scale, greater penetration of smartphones as well as the internet is vital. Another factor is the user comfort with digital applications and elementary knowledge of financial products and services. However, the growth of the market may be restrained due to the narrow range of products that are offered by the these Banks.

With competition rising amongst traditional banks, new-age FinTechs, technology firms and non-banking entrants, it is yet to be seen whether the market is very much enough for these banks to grow sustainably and equitably. How the banks manage crucial impediments in terms of regulation and compliance, data and cybersecurity, unified API integration as well as expansion of products and services will be the fundamental determinants of their success.

Get a sample of the [email protected] https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/858

Key Players:

Atom Bank PLC, Movencorp, Inc., Simple Finance Technology Corporation, Fidor Bank AG, Pockit Ltd., Ubnak, Monzo Bank Ltd., MyBank, WeBank, Holvi Bank, Hello Bank, Koho Bank, Rocket Bank, and Soon Banque.

Competitive Landscape:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors and their business strategies. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. This offers a competitive edge to the reader to understand the dynamics of the competitive landscape. The report further provides coverage of strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships, among others undertaken by the top players of the industry. The report also provides strategic recommendations to new and emerging players to help them formulate better entry and investment strategies.

Furthermore, the market is segmented on the basis of types and applications, along with projections about the key segments anticipated to dominate the industry in the coming years.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/858

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Neo & Challenger Banks Market on the basis of Type, Application, and Services provided and Region:



Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Neo Bank

Challenger Bank

Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Personal

Business

Services Provided (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Checking & Savings account

Payment & Money transfer

Loans

Mobile Banking

Investment Accounts

Retirement Savings

Others

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/neo-and-challenger-bank-market

Regional Coverage:

For a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape, a thorough regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is offered in the report. It studies the market size, market share, revenue contribution, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, and the operations of the key players located in those regions. Furthermore, the report also covers a country-wise analysis of the industry.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The valuation for the Global Neo & Challenger Banks market was USD 18.6 Billion in 2018 and is predicted to reach USD 394.64 Billion by 2026.

Neo banks segment held a share of more than 55% in 2018. The wide popularity of this banks will help it retain its larger share in the market till 2026.

Convenience for customers in form of quick account opening is another factor of Neo Bank that is further accelerating the market growth.

The business segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2018, on account of rising acceptance of mobile and digital banking as a payment method by most of the large and small sized enterprises.

Personal segment is forecasted to witness moderate to slow growth over the forecasted period. The segment was largest in the North American region on account of large popularity of the personal application of Neo & Challenger banks.

Advantages of such like low cost structure, high rates on savings and fixed deposits in comparison to traditional banks as well as 24*7 support are the factors due to which the customers are welcoming the use of such banks increasingly, thereby helping the growth of the market.

These banks are at the forefront of the market in terms of customer base and are projected to maintain their dominance through the forecast period. Challenger banks are projected to witness rapid growth in customer base in the coming future on account of favorable regulatory norms and enhanced convenience offered by these banks.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/858

Browse Related Reports –

Electric Wheelchair Market

EFEM & Sorters Market

Lighting Control Market

Personal Care Appliances Market

Security Inspection Market

Thank you for reading our report. For more information about the report or customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get the report customized as per your requirements.