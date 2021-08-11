Amniocentesis Needle Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2027

The global amniocentesis needle market is expected to reach USD 211.7 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Amniocentesis needle is used for insertion into the amniotic sac in the abdomen of a pregnant woman to extract a small amount of the amniotic fluid for the purpose of diagnosis. The amniotic fluid consists of cells that possess genetic information about the fetus. Amniocentesis procedure is beneficial in establishing a provisional diagnosis of the presence of a disorder or abnormality detected in other tests. Besides, the procedure also confirms that a fetus is not at the risk of suspected defect, thereby aiding in the planning of further pregnancy or other suitable alternatives.

The growing burden of congenital anomalies is an important factor in fuelling the market growth. Congenital anomalies/disorders are a major reason for premature death, birth asphyxia, pregnancy loss, and long-lasting disability contribute significantly to morbidity and mortality in newborn babies. It has been estimated that 7.9 million babies are born with significant congenital disorders. Congenital cardiovascular disorder is a swiftly evolving issue in child health around the world and requires interventions to increase survival and life-quality. Over 90.0% of congenital disorders take place in low and middle-income countries.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smiths Medical, Medtronic, CooperSurgical, Integra Lifesciences, Cook Medical, Medline, Biopsybell, RI. MOS, Laboratoire CCD, among others.

Amniocentesis Needle Market Segmentation:

Needle Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Smaller than 100 mm

100 – 150 mm

Larger than 150 mm

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Amniocentesis

Amnioreduction

Fetal Blood Transfusion

Amnioinfusion

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Others

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Amniocentesis Needle market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.

