Financial expert makes learning fun for children and adults

(Birmingham, AL) – Imagine if you could prevent a financial problem before it happened? You may just learn such a strategy from playing “Game of Fortune: Win in Wealth or Lose in Debt.” The new financialliteracy game was created by Birmingham, Alabama financial expert Tae Lee. “It’s important to understand how money works and this process doesn’t have to be boring,” Lee said.

By the time most adults understand that financialliteracy is a step-by-step process that should begin at an early age and continue until retirement, they have already made several financial mistakes. Unfortunately, these basic skills are not taught in traditional schools and universities. Many learn what they did wrong after missing a bill payment or when applying for a loan. Tae Lee saw this as a unique opportunity to create a game about managing money. “I wanted to find a way to teach people about finances while using real-life situations,” Lee said.

“Game of Fortune: Win in Wealth or Lose in Debt” is designed to bridge the gap in education. Players can enjoy it online or in the form of a board game. This groundbreaking and interactive tool introduces the twists and turns of wealth management, from savings and credit to profit growth and investment. Children aged ten years old to adults can join in on the fun and learn a few things along the way. The colorful cards take players on a journey where decisions are made about different scenarios to gain insight into money management and debt. Winners ultimately create a path to wealth.

Get your copy of the game at www.gameoffortune.money.

