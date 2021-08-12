Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) is a frequent, dose-dependent complication of anticancer drugs, including platinums, taxanes, epothilones, vinca alkaloids, and newer agents, such as bortezomib. It not only leads to dose reduction or discontinuation of treatment but also decreases the quality of life of cancer survivors. CIPN occurs in ~20% of patients given standard doses of chemotherapy and in almost 100% of patients treated with high doses.

DelveInsight’s “Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some key facts of Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy Market are:

Among the European countries, Germany had the highest incident population of CIPN with 170,283 cases , and United Kingdom had the incident population of 126,282 in 2020.

, and United Kingdom had the incident population of in 2020. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest incident population of 76,599 in 2020.

in 2020. In 2020, the incident population of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy in Japan was found to be 270,556 .

. In terms of severity, the majority of the patients have been diagnosed with moderate and severe forms of CIPN, while mild CIPN cases also were diagnosed.

According to DelveInsight’s, the US accounted for the highest incidence cases of CIPN.

As per DelveInsight’s estimates, Japan accounts for approximately 11% of the total incident cases in 7MM.

Scope of the Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market

CIPN presents clinically as deficits in sensory, motor, and sometimes autonomic function. Sensory disturbances range from a mild tingling sensation to spontaneous burning pain and hypersensitivity to stimuli.

These symptoms often affect both hands and feet and may spread into a ‘glove/stocking’ distribution. Symptoms are usually symmetrical distally but may be more severe unilaterally.

Although dependent on the specific agent, the feet are often affected first.

There is no sure way to prevent chemo-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), but there are things you can do to manage your symptoms. Treatment can often help ease some of the symptoms of CIPN. Sometimes these symptoms go away a short time after treatment is done. But sometimes they last much longer and need long-term treatment.

Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy Companies covered:

Egetis Therapeutics

MediciNova

Sonnet Biotherapeutics

MakScientific

And Many Others

Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy Therapies:

PledOx

Ibudilast

SON 080

AM 1710

And Many Others

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy: Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy Treatment and Management

8.2. Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy Treatment Algorithm

Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy Treatment Marketed Products

List to be continued in report

Emerging Therapies

List to be continued in report

Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

