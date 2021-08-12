Ataxia Telangiectasia Market Size, Epidemiology, Drugs, Leading Companies and Competitive Landscape by DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s “Ataxia Telangiectasia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Ataxia Telangiectasia , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Ataxia Telangiectasia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

As per the National Library of Medicine (2018), Ataxia-Telangiectasia occurs in 1 in 40,000–100,000 people worldwide.

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (2018), males and females are affected in equal numbers. In the United States, the prevalence is approximately 1 in 40,000–100,000 live births.

In the United States, about one percent of the population is a carrier of a mutation in the Ataxia Telangiectasia mutated kinase (ATM) gene.

The Orphanet Registry (2018) estimates the average prevalence of Ataxia-Telangiectasia at 1 per 100,000 children. The most reliable estimates for the number of people with Ataxia Telangiectasia, in the UK at least, are 3 per million.

As per Jayesh et al., in 2015, the prevalence of patients with Ataxia-Telangiectasia in Europe was estimated to be 1 per 150,000.

About 25% of affected individuals have an “atypical” presentation with later onset (age >25 years).

Ataxia-Telangiectasia (A-T) is a rare inherited disorder that affects the nervous system, immune system, and other body systems. This disorder is characterized by progressive difficulty in coordinating movements (ataxia) beginning in early childhood, usually before age 5. Affected individuals tend to have high amount of a protein called alpha-fetoprotein (AFP) in their blood. It is categorized as Typical (childhood onset) and Atypical (adult onset).

Mutations in the Ataxia-Telangiectasia mutated kinase (ATM) gene cause ataxia-telangiectasia. The ATM gene provides instructions for making a protein that helps control cell division and is involved in DNA repair. This protein plays an important role in the normal development and activity of several body systems, including the nervous system and immune system. Without this protein, cells become unstable and eventually die. Cells in the part of the brain involved in coordinating movements (the cerebellum) are particularly affected by loss of the ATM protein.

Affected children typically develop difficulty in walking, problems with balance and hand coordination, involuntary jerking movements (chorea), muscle twitches (myoclonus), and disturbances in nerve function (neuropathy). Its prevalence is same in both male and female.

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Ataxia Telangiectasia Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Ataxia Telangiectasia Ataxia Telangiectasia: Market Overview at a Glance Ataxia Telangiectasia: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Ataxia Telangiectasia Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Ataxia Telangiectasia Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Ataxia Telangiectasia : Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Ataxia Telangiectasia KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

