Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market Size for 7MM was found to be USD 428 million in 2019 | Biomarin Pharmaceutical, Lysogene, Roche, Biogen, Sangamo and Pfizer

(Albany, US) DelveInsight’s “Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some facts of Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vector-Based Gene Therapy report:

In the year 2017, the total prevalent cases of selected indications for AAV Gene Therapies were 2,718,559 cases in the 7MM which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017–2030. In the United States, the total number of prevalent cases of AAV vector based gene therapy was 1,333,147cases in the year 2017 which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017–2030. In EU-5 countries the highest number of prevalent cases of AAV vector based gene therapy were in Germanye. 428,198in the year 2017 which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017–2030. In Japan, the total number of prevalent cases of AAV vector based gene therapy was 233,892 cases in the year 2017 which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017–2030.

Key Benefits of Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vector-Based Gene Therapy Report:

The report covers the descriptive overview of Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy market

The key players in Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy market are:

Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (BMN 270): BioMarin Pharmaceutical: Phase III

PF-06939926: Pfizer: Phase III

Fidanacogene elaparvovec: Pfizer (initiated by Spark Therapeutics): Phase III

AMT-061: uniQure/CSL Behring: Phase III

Timrepigene emparvovec (BIIB111): NightstaRx Ltd, a Biogen Company: Phase III

Giroctocogene fitelparvovec (SB-525): Pfizer (previously Sangamo Biosciences): Phase III

BIIB112 (AAV8-RPGR): NightstaRx Ltd, a Biogen Company: Phase II/III

NLX P101 (AAV-GAD): MeiraGTx: Phase II

VY-AADC (NBIb-1817/ AAV2-hAADC): Neurocrine Biosciences/ Voyager Therapeutics: Phase II

SPK-8011: Roche (previously Spark Therapeutics)/Pfizer: Phase I/II

ST-920: Sangamo Therapeutics: Phase I/II

FLT190: Freeline Therapeutics: Phase I/II

SPK-3006 (AAV-sec-GAA): Spark Therapeutics: Phase I/II

ACTUS-101: Asklepios Biopharmaceutical (Actus Therapeutics): Phase I/II

AT845: Audentes Therapeutics: Phase I/II

SRP-9001: Roche/Sarepta Therapeutics: Phase I/IIa

HORA-PDE6B: Horama S.A.: Phase I/II

AAV-RPGR (AAV2/5-RPGR): MeiraGTx UK II Ltd: Phase I/II

RGX-121: RegenxBio: Phase I/II

SB-913: Sangamo Therapeutics: Phase I/II

AT-GTX-501 (scAAV9.CB.CLN6): Amicus Therapeutics: Phase I/IIa

AT-GTX-502 (scAAV9.P546.CLN3): Amicus Therapeutics: Phase I/IIa

Adeno-associated virus (AAV) belongs to the genus Dependoparvovirus within the family Parvoviridae. Its life cycle is dependent on the presence of a helper virus, such as AdV, hence its name and taxonomy classification. AAV is found in multiple vertebrate species, including human and non-human primates (NHPs). The current consensus is that AAV does not cause any human diseases. It is composed of an icosahedral protein capsid of ~26 nm in diameter and a single-stranded DNA genome of ~4.7 kb that can either be the plus (sense) or minus (anti-sense) strand.AAV vectors are the leading platform for gene delivery for the treatment of a variety of human diseases.

Recent advances in developing clinically desirable AAV capsids, optimizing genome designs, and harnessing revolutionary biotechnologies have contributed substantially to the growth of the gene therapy field.

Preclinical and clinical successes in AAV-mediated gene replacement, gene silencing, and gene editing have helped AAV gain popularity as the ideal therapeutic vector, with few AAV-based therapeutics gaining regulatory approval in Europe and the United States.

Today, recombinant AAVs are the leading platform for in vivo delivery of gene therapies. The ground-breaking effort and the outcomes of gene therapy led to the approval of Glybera, first approved gene therapy by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to treat lipoprotein lipase deficiency in 2012.

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy: Market Overview at a Glance Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

