Acute On Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s “Acute On Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Acute On Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute On Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some key facts of Acute On Chronic Liver Failure Market:

The total 7MM cases of Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) were 61,026 in 2020.

The market size of ACLF in the seven major markets was found to be USD 71.25 million in 2020

Although a uniformly accepted definition for epidemiological studies is lacking, ACLF is the most life-threatening complication of cirrhosis. According to the US-national cohort study by Hernaez et al., of 72,316 patients hospitalized for decompensated cirrhosis, 26.4% (19,082) patients met the criteria of ACLF on admission. Of these, 12.8% had one, 10.1% had two, and 3.5% had three or more organ failures, respectively.

Europe-based study analyzed the data from 1343 patients with cirrhosis and acute liver decompensation. The study reported a prevalence of ACLF as 30.9% and was associated with a short-term (28-day) mortality, i.e., 15 times higher than in cirrhotic patients without ACLF. (Moreau et al.)

According to the study in Italy by Piano et al., it has been observed that among the 466 patients with cirrhosis, 118 patients (25%) were reported to develop ACLF, in which the number of patients 57; 33; and 28 belonged to grade-1, grade-2, and grade-3 ACLF, respectively. The study concluded that outpatients with cirrhosis have a high risk of developing ACLF.

Scope of the ACLF Market Report:

The report covers the descriptive overview of Acute On Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) , explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Acute On Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Acute On Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Acute On Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Acute On Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) market

The term ACLF was first introduced in 1995 to describe a condition in which two “lesions” or “insults” act simultaneously on the liver, one of which is chronic and the other is acute. However, the universally accepted and used definition of ACLF is still lacking. Therefore, several definitions have been developed by expert groups from the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), and Asian-Pacific Association for the Study of the Liver (APASL).

According to AASLD and EASL working group ACLF is, “Acute deterioration of pre-existing chronic liver disease usually related to a precipitating event and associated with increased mortality at 3-months due to multi-system organ failure”.On the other hand, the group of experts from APASL define the ACLF as, “Acute liver injury manifesting as jaundice (serum bilirubin ≥5 mg/dL) and coagulopathy (INR ≥1.5 or prothrombin activity of <40%), complicated within 4 weeks by ascites and/or encephalopathy in a patient previously diagnosed or undiagnosed chronic liver diseases.”

Organ failure is a major factor in the clinical course of ACLF. Moreover, the presence of hepatic encephalopathy (HE) within 4 weeks is part of the criteria for defining acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF).

It can be due to hepatotropic or non-hepatotropic agents/causes. Major etiologic agents responsible for precipitating ACLF are Hepatotropic viral infections, such as Hepatitis B virus, infection and super-infection with HEV, etc., and Non-hepatotropic insults, like surgery, trauma, and viral infections if producing direct hepatic insult could lead to ACLF.

Some of the Acute On Chronic Liver Failure Companies:

Grifols Therapeutics

Promethera Biosciences

Umecrine Cognition

RHEACELL

And Many Others

Acute On Chronic Liver Failure Drugs Covered:

Albutein 5% (also known as PE-A 5%)

HepaStem

GR3027

And Many Others

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Report Introduction ACLF Epidemiology Overview at a Glance ACLF Market Overview at a Glance Executive Summary of Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Organizations SWOT Analysis of Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Disease Background and Overview Country-wise Epidemiology of Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Unmet Needs Emerging Therapies Other Promising Candidates Suspended Products Acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF): 7 Major Market Analysis Country-wise Market Analysis: Acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF) KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Bibliography Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

