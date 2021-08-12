IoT Engineering Services Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 | Key Players: Aricent, Wipro, Capgemini, etc.

The global IoT Engineering Services market is forecast to reach USD 65.02 Billion by 2027 Internet of things (IoT) is gaining popularity on the basis of its recent advances and increasing affordability. The increasing need for reduced system troubleshooting and improved operational efficiency, the rising requirement of risk mitigation to lower data loss, and the growing adoption of microservices are driving the market for IoT Engineering Services. However, device management across billions of connected devices are presenting a challenge to the market.

The report sheds lights on the opportunities and challenges that are expected to emerge in the forecast years. The research report further discusses the risks and limitations the established market players are anticipated to face over the forecast period. The global IoT Engineering Services market research report is an exhaustive study of the business sphere and analyzes the vital aspects of the industry and provides insightful information about the revenue generation, market landscape, market share, product portfolio, market size, and other key segments.

Furthermore, the report discusses the business strategies undertaken by the companies to gain the market share and a larger consumer base. It further provides details on the strategic initiatives taken by top companies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, partnerships & agreements, recent deals, government deals, and advancements in technologies and products.

Key participants include Aricent, Wipro, Capgemini, IBM, TCS, Happiest Minds, Infosys, Cognizant, eInfochips, and Tech Mahindra, among others.

The report further segments the global IoT Engineering Services market into key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide deeper insights into geographical spread of the market, technological advancement, and economic growth in each region.

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global IoT Engineering Services market on the basis of application type, organization size, end-users, and region:

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Product Engineering

Cloud Engineering

Experience Engineering

Analytics Services

Maintenance Services

Security Engineering

Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

IT and Telecom

Industrial Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others

