Joint Pain Injections Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size & Forecasts up to 2030

The report on the global joint pain injections market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global joint pain injections market to grow with a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on joint pain injections market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on joint pain injections market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global joint pain injections market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global joint pain injections market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Rising geriatric population which is more prone to joint pains

• Increasing prevalence of joint disorders

• Rising number of obese population

2) Restraints

• Side effects associated with joint pain injections

3) Opportunities

• Research and development in the healthcare sector

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global joint pain injections market is segmented on the basis of injection type, joint type, and distribution channel.

The Global Joint Pain Injections Market by Injection Type

• Corticosteroid Injections

• Hyaluronic Acid Injections

• Other Types

The Global Joint Pain Injections Market by Joint Type

• Knee and Ankle

• Hip Joint

• Shoulder and Elbow

• Facet Joints of The Spine

• Other Joint Types

The Global Joint Pain Injections Market by Distribution Channel

• Retail Pharmacies

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Pfizer Inc.

• Allergan plc

• Sanofi S.A.

• Ferring B.V.

• Bioventus LLC

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

• Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

• Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.

• SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION

• Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• Other companies

What does this report deliver?

