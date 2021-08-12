Microsurgery Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The Microsurgery Market is forecast to grow from USD 1.21 billion in 2018 to USD 2.06 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%, during the forecast period. The main factors driving this market’s growth are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, advance in technology for surgical procedures, and increasing geriatric population.

With the help of advanced medical equipment and devices, rapid technological advancement helps the development of the healthcare sector by introducing different types of operating techniques. Microsurgery is performed on delicate parts of the body, such as soft tissue, cornea, retina, arteries, veins and others, combined with specialized precision tools, and advanced diploscopes.

Free transfer of tissue is a reconstructive operation using microsurgery. A region of “donor” tissue that can be isolated on a feeding artery and vein is selected; this tissue is usually a composite of several types of tissue (e.g., skin, muscle, fat, bone). Common donor regions include the muscle of the rectus abdominis, muscle of the latissimus dorsi, fibula, bone and skin of the radial forearm, and lateral skin of the arm.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc. (US), Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (US), Microsurgical Technology (US), Peter Lazic GmbH (Germany), Microsurgery Instruments, Inc. (US), Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corp. (US), KLS Martin Group (Germany), Beaver-Visitec International (US), Scanlan International (US) and others.

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.

The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Microsurgery market in these key regions.

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Microsurgery market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Microsurgery market.

Procedures (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Free Tissue Transfer

Replantation

Transplantation

Vascular Anastomoses

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Neurosurgery

Ophthalmology

Gynecological Surgery

Plastic Surgery

Oral Surgery

General Surgery

Oncology

Orthopedic Surgery

End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals and clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Research Institutes

Others

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



