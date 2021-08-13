Text Mining Market Size Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Key Factors Forecast, 2020–2027 | Key Players: SAS Institute, Inc., SAP SE, Clarabridge, etc.

The global Text Mining Market is forecast to reach USD 16.85 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Text mining tools are increasingly used by most of the organizations to help their business by useful insights from different sources, such as client interaction, blogs, emails, tweets, product reviews, and center logs. The major objective of the mining of these texts is to gather several forms of information that includes structured and unstructured data and can be utilized further for fueling the decision of the business. Some of the benefits of this mining include improved processing speed, cost reduction, better consistency, and integration of big data. The rise in demand for Big Data and machine learning is augmenting the growth of the product.

The market research report discusses growth prospects and challenges and provides a comprehensive assessment of market revenue growth and helping established companies and new entrants to formulate strategic business plans and gain a robust footing in the market.

The Text Mining market has witnessed considerable growth over the recent past and is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period. Key factors such as increasing population, growing level of disposable income, downstream raw materials, rapidly growing product demand, and development of advanced technologies are expected to contribute to market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028.

The report leverages advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, value chain analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. The report evaluates key aspects of Text Mining market that helps readers and clients get a deeper understanding of the market and key players operating in the industry. It also provides crucial insights into historic analysis, changing market dynamics, demand and supply activities, and scrutinize market trends.

Key participants include SAS Institute, Inc., SAP SE, Clarabridge, Inc., Lexalytics, Inc., IBM Corporation, Luminoso Technologies Inc., Averbis, Meaningcloud LLC, Opentext Corporation, and Bitext Innovations S.L., among others.

Analysis of each market player profiled in the report is detailed in the competitive landscape section. The report also provides SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for each company. The report aims to provide comprehensive assessment of business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, financial standing, global market position, strategic alliances, and business expansion plans for each key player. It also focuses on recent mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, product launches and brand promotions among others. The report also sheds light on the lucrative growth prospects for the leading companies in the Text Mining industry during the forecast period.

Regions assessed in the report include:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Text Mining Market on the basis of component, application, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Services

Managed services Professional services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Marketing Management

Document Management

Customer Experience Management

Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management

Workforce Management

Others

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

The report is a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the latest changes and developments in the Text Mining market. It offers industry verified data and key statistical data about market share and market size organized in graphs, charts, tables, figures, diagrams, and other pictorial representation. It also offers strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry level barriers.

