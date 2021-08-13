Farm Management Software and Services Market Size, Product Launch, Major Companies, Revenue Analysis, Till 2027 | Key Players: Deere & Company, Trimble, Ag Junction, etc.

The global Farm Management Software and Services Market is forecasted to reach USD 3.24 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rising trend of remote sensing technologies for consistent monitoring is propelling the market demand. The constant vigil provides farmers with real-time weather information and also enables them to reduce the impact of natural calamities. The proliferation of advanced technologies is driving market demand. Moreover, the adoption of virtual fences to separate paddocks while grazing is also encouraging market growth. As the maintenance of fences is getting expensive, the deployment of virtual fences is gaining traction. The report focuses on analysis of market share, market size, market growth, revenue growth, industry overview, key players, and regional analysis of the market. It offers a comprehensive analysis of the competition in the market as well as sheds light on the prominent players holding the highest share of the market.

The report sheds lights on the opportunities and challenges that are expected to emerge in the forecast years. The research report further discusses the risks and limitations the established market players are anticipated to face over the forecast period. The global Farm Management Software and Services market research report is an exhaustive study of the business sphere and analyzes the vital aspects of the industry and provides insightful information about the revenue generation, market landscape, market share, product portfolio, market size, and other key segments.

Furthermore, the report discusses the business strategies undertaken by the companies to gain the market share and a larger consumer base. It further provides details on the strategic initiatives taken by top companies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, partnerships & agreements, recent deals, government deals, and advancements in technologies and products.

Key participants include Deere & Company, Trimble, Ag Junction, Raven Industries, Iteris, Ag Leader Technology, DeLaval, DICKEY-john, Topcon Positioning Systems, BouMatic.

The report further segments the global Farm Management Software and Services market into key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide deeper insights into geographical spread of the market, technological advancement, and economic growth in each region.

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Farm Management Software Services Market based on Agricultural Type, Service Provider, Delivery Model, Application, and region:

Agriculture Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Precision Farming

Livestock Farming

Fish Farming

Smart Greenhouse Farming

Other

Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

System Integrators

Managed Services

Assisted Professional Services

Connectivity Services

Maintenance, Upgradations, and Support Services

Delivery Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Local/Web-Based

Cloud-Based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Precision Farming Application

Livestock Farming Application

Fish Farming Application

Smart Greenhouse Farming Application

Other Application

