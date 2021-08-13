Angiotensin II receptor blockers Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2026

Increasing incidence of target diseases such as hypertension, kidney failure from diabetes, across the globe coupled with rising geriatric population is expected to stimulate market growth

The Angiotensin II receptor blockers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5%, in terms of value, from USD 7.29 Billion in 2018 to reach USD 9.61 Billion by 2026. This class of drug is used to block angiotensin II effects, and thus prevents the narrowing of blood vessels by angiotensin II action. The Angiotensin II receptor blockers facilitates widening of blood vessels and reduce blood pressure in an individual. In general, Angiotensin II receptor blockers are prescribed for patients with intolerance for angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitor.

The key factors contributing to the market growth includes increasing incidence of hypertension, chronic kidney diseases, kidney failure in diabetes, and heat failure, across the globe. For instance, according to American Heart Association statistics 2018, more than 103 million individuals in U.S. suffer from high blood pressure However, associated side effects (such as severe dizziness, insomnia, diarrhea, irregular heartbeat, and confusion) are the major hindrance for market growth during 2019-2026.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Key participants include AstraZeneca, Daichii Sankyo, Novartis, Abbvie, Lupin, Novartis, Abbvie, Takeda, AstraZeneca, and Zydus Cadila.

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2028. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Azilsartan

Candesartan

Eprosartan

Irbesartan

Losartan

Olmesartan

Telmisartan

Valsartan

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hypertension

Cardiovascular risks

Kidney failure in diabetes

Chronic kidney diseases

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What was the market size of the global Angiotensin II receptor blockers market in 2020? At what rate is the market expected to grow over the forecast period?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Angiotensin II receptor blockers market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Angiotensin II receptor blockers industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

