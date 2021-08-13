Advanced Wound Care  Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Growing awareness regarding wound management globally is driving revenue growth of the market

The global advanced wound care market size reached USD 10.4 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 21.77 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Reports and Data. Growing demand for novel and advanced wound care products due to rising incidences of trauma and burns injuries across the globe is one of the primary factors driving the advanced wound care market revenue growth. Additionally, robust technological advancements in wound care products, several government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure, and rising funding for wound care research worldwide are some other crucial factors contributing to the revenue growth of the global market.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector has witnessed drastic changes in the recent years primarily due to growing prevalence of diseases, technological advancements in medicine, and increasing investments in research and development activities. The global Advanced Wound Care market is expected to reach USD XX Billion in 2028 from USD XX Billion in 2020 at a CAGR of XX%. Increasing investments in pharmaceutical sector, drug discovery developments, funding by public and private sectors are also boosting market revenue growth. In addition, availability of latest technology in several developed and developing countries, improvements in healthcare infrastructures and growing adoption of rapid testing and point-of-care diagnosis are further fueling market growth. In addition, constant demand for various medications, and devices is expected to continue to benefit leading companies during the ongoing pandemic. Increasing demand for home care settings, growing need for early diagnosis and increasing adoption of precision medicine are fueling market growth.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Major companies operating in the market are Smith & Nephew Plc. (UK), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), Baxter International (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (U.S.), ConvaTec Group Plc (UK), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Ethicon Inc. (U.S.), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), MiMedx Group (U.S.), and DeRoyal Industries (U.S.).

The report further offers insights of the market segments based on product type, applications, end users, and 5 major regions covered in the global Advanced Wound Care market.

Advanced Wound Care Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Dressings Foam Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Film Dressings Alginate Dressings Hydrogel Dressings Collagen Dressings Hydrofiber Dressings Wound Contact Layers Superabsorbent Dressings Other Advanced Dressings

Devices & Accessories NPWT Devices & Accessories Debridement Devices & Accessories Wound Assessment & Monitoring Devices Other Devices & Accessories

Grafts & Matrices

Topical Agents

Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Burns & Other Wounds

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Hospitals, ASCs and Wound Care Centers

Homecare Settings

Other End Users

Regional Outlook:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



