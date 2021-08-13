Neurovascular Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The Neurovascular Devices Market is forecasted to grow from USD 2.12 Billion in 2018 to USD 3.35 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the growing target population for patients, favorable medical reimbursements, expansion of healthcare infrastructure across emerging markets, and increased market demand for effective neurovascular devices.

Technological advances have increased life expectancy, resulting in an increase in geriatric population as a consequence. The geriatric population (age 60 & above) is projected to increase by 57% from 902 million in 2015 to 1.41 Billion by 2030, according to a report published by the United Nations. As a result, the aging population around the globe is expected to rise to boost demand for neurovascular devices.

The report initially offers market introduction, market overview, product scope, market opportunities, growth prospects, risks, limitations, and key drivers. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with extensive profiling of the key competitors. It covers recent technological advancements, product developments, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships.

Key Companies in the market include:

L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Terumo Corp. (Japan), Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Penumbra, Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Stryker Corp. (U.S.), MicroPort Scientific Corp. (China), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), and others.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Market segment analysis:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cerebral Embolization & Aneurysm Coiling Embolic Coils Flow Diversion Liquid Embolic Agents

Cerebral Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Carotid Artery Stents Embolic Protection Systems

Neurothrombectomy Clot Retrieval Suction Vascular Snares

Support Micro Catheters Micro Guidewires



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cerebral Artery Stenosis

Stroke

Cerebral Aneurysm

Others

Regional analysis further covers a country-wise analysis to offer insights into key trends and demands in each major country that might affect the growth of the market in the region.

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Global Neurovascular Devices Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their SWOT analysis, their business profiles, business overview, market share, global position, and market value

Identification and analysis of significant trends and factors driving revenue growth of the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape along with strategic mergers, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches

Assessment of each market segment along with their growth trends and market revenue contribution

Study of the key regions to pinpoint growth potential and study opportunities, threats, limitations, and risks

