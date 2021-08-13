5G Equipment Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027 | Ericsson, Fujitsu, Huawei Technologies

“

The report titled Global 5G Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 5G Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 5G Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 5G Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 5G Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 5G Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 5G Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 5G Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 5G Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 5G Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 5G Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 5G Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Ericsson, Fujitsu, Huawei Technologies, Intel, NEC Corporation, Nokia, NTT DOCOMO, Qualcomm, Samsung, KT, SK Telecom, Telenor, Verizon, Vodafone, ZTE, Analog Devices, AT&T, China Mobile Ltd., Cisco

Market Segmentation by Product: SDN

NFV

MEC

FC



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Commercial

Industrial



The 5G Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 5G Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 5G Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 5G Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 5G Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 5G Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 5G Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 5G Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 5G Equipment Market Overview

1.1 5G Equipment Product Scope

1.2 5G Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 5G Equipment Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 SDN

1.2.3 NFV

1.2.4 MEC

1.2.5 FC

1.3 5G Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 5G Equipment Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Commercial

1.3.5 Industrial

1.4 5G Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global 5G Equipment Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global 5G Equipment Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global 5G Equipment Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 5G Equipment Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global 5G Equipment Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global 5G Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global 5G Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global 5G Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global 5G Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global 5G Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global 5G Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States 5G Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe 5G Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China 5G Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan 5G Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia 5G Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India 5G Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global 5G Equipment Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top 5G Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top 5G Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global 5G Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in 5G Equipment as of 2019)

3.4 Global 5G Equipment Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers 5G Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key 5G Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global 5G Equipment Market Size by Type

4.1 Global 5G Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global 5G Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global 5G Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global 5G Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global 5G Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global 5G Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global 5G Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global 5G Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global 5G Equipment Market Size by Application

5.1 Global 5G Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global 5G Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global 5G Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global 5G Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global 5G Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global 5G Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global 5G Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global 5G Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States 5G Equipment Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States 5G Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States 5G Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States 5G Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe 5G Equipment Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe 5G Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe 5G Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe 5G Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China 5G Equipment Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China 5G Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China 5G Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China 5G Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan 5G Equipment Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan 5G Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan 5G Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan 5G Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia 5G Equipment Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia 5G Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia 5G Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia 5G Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India 5G Equipment Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India 5G Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India 5G Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India 5G Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 5G Equipment Business

12.1 Ericsson

12.1.1 Ericsson Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ericsson Business Overview

12.1.3 Ericsson 5G Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Ericsson 5G Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.2 Fujitsu

12.2.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

12.2.2 Fujitsu Business Overview

12.2.3 Fujitsu 5G Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Fujitsu 5G Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

12.3 Huawei Technologies

12.3.1 Huawei Technologies Corporation Information

12.3.2 Huawei Technologies Business Overview

12.3.3 Huawei Technologies 5G Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Huawei Technologies 5G Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development

12.4 Intel

12.4.1 Intel Corporation Information

12.4.2 Intel Business Overview

12.4.3 Intel 5G Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Intel 5G Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 Intel Recent Development

12.5 NEC Corporation

12.5.1 NEC Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 NEC Corporation Business Overview

12.5.3 NEC Corporation 5G Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 NEC Corporation 5G Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 NEC Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Nokia

12.6.1 Nokia Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nokia Business Overview

12.6.3 Nokia 5G Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Nokia 5G Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 Nokia Recent Development

12.7 NTT DOCOMO

12.7.1 NTT DOCOMO Corporation Information

12.7.2 NTT DOCOMO Business Overview

12.7.3 NTT DOCOMO 5G Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 NTT DOCOMO 5G Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 NTT DOCOMO Recent Development

12.8 Qualcomm

12.8.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

12.8.2 Qualcomm Business Overview

12.8.3 Qualcomm 5G Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Qualcomm 5G Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

12.9 Samsung

12.9.1 Samsung Corporation Information

12.9.2 Samsung Business Overview

12.9.3 Samsung 5G Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Samsung 5G Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 Samsung Recent Development

12.10 KT

12.10.1 KT Corporation Information

12.10.2 KT Business Overview

12.10.3 KT 5G Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 KT 5G Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 KT Recent Development

12.11 SK Telecom

12.11.1 SK Telecom Corporation Information

12.11.2 SK Telecom Business Overview

12.11.3 SK Telecom 5G Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 SK Telecom 5G Equipment Products Offered

12.11.5 SK Telecom Recent Development

12.12 Telenor

12.12.1 Telenor Corporation Information

12.12.2 Telenor Business Overview

12.12.3 Telenor 5G Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Telenor 5G Equipment Products Offered

12.12.5 Telenor Recent Development

12.13 Verizon

12.13.1 Verizon Corporation Information

12.13.2 Verizon Business Overview

12.13.3 Verizon 5G Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Verizon 5G Equipment Products Offered

12.13.5 Verizon Recent Development

12.14 Vodafone

12.14.1 Vodafone Corporation Information

12.14.2 Vodafone Business Overview

12.14.3 Vodafone 5G Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Vodafone 5G Equipment Products Offered

12.14.5 Vodafone Recent Development

12.15 ZTE

12.15.1 ZTE Corporation Information

12.15.2 ZTE Business Overview

12.15.3 ZTE 5G Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 ZTE 5G Equipment Products Offered

12.15.5 ZTE Recent Development

12.16 Analog Devices

12.16.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information

12.16.2 Analog Devices Business Overview

12.16.3 Analog Devices 5G Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Analog Devices 5G Equipment Products Offered

12.16.5 Analog Devices Recent Development

12.17 AT&T

12.17.1 AT&T Corporation Information

12.17.2 AT&T Business Overview

12.17.3 AT&T 5G Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 AT&T 5G Equipment Products Offered

12.17.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.18 China Mobile Ltd.

12.18.1 China Mobile Ltd. Corporation Information

12.18.2 China Mobile Ltd. Business Overview

12.18.3 China Mobile Ltd. 5G Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 China Mobile Ltd. 5G Equipment Products Offered

12.18.5 China Mobile Ltd. Recent Development

12.19 Cisco

12.19.1 Cisco Corporation Information

12.19.2 Cisco Business Overview

12.19.3 Cisco 5G Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Cisco 5G Equipment Products Offered

12.19.5 Cisco Recent Development

13 5G Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 5G Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 5G Equipment

13.4 5G Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 5G Equipment Distributors List

14.3 5G Equipment Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 5G Equipment Market Trends

15.2 5G Equipment Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 5G Equipment Market Challenges

15.4 5G Equipment Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

