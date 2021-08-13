Butylene Glycol Market size, Demand, Growth Innovation, Trends, Region, Forecasts to 2027 | Kyowa Hakko Europe, Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Energy, Oxea

“

The report titled Global Butylene Glycol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Butylene Glycol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Butylene Glycol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Butylene Glycol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Butylene Glycol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Butylene Glycol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Butylene Glycol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Butylene Glycol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Butylene Glycol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Butylene Glycol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Butylene Glycol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Butylene Glycol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kyowa Hakko Europe, Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Energy, Oxea, Daicel Corporation, Godavari Biorefineries, Hangzhou Dayangchem

Market Segmentation by Product:

Laboratory Grade, Industry Grade, Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Cosmetics, Food Additive, Industrial

The Butylene Glycol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Butylene Glycol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Butylene Glycol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Butylene Glycol market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Butylene Glycol industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Butylene Glycol market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Butylene Glycol market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Butylene Glycol market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Butylene Glycol Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Butylene Glycol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Laboratory Grade

1.2.3 Industry Grade

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Butylene Glycol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Cosmetics

1.3.3 Food Additive

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Butylene Glycol Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Butylene Glycol Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Butylene Glycol Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Butylene Glycol, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Butylene Glycol Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Butylene Glycol Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Butylene Glycol Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Butylene Glycol Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Butylene Glycol Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Butylene Glycol Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Butylene Glycol Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Butylene Glycol Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Butylene Glycol Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Butylene Glycol Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Butylene Glycol Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Butylene Glycol Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Butylene Glycol Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Butylene Glycol Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Butylene Glycol Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Butylene Glycol Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Butylene Glycol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Butylene Glycol Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Butylene Glycol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Butylene Glycol Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Butylene Glycol Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Butylene Glycol Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Butylene Glycol Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Butylene Glycol Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Butylene Glycol Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Butylene Glycol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Butylene Glycol Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Butylene Glycol Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Butylene Glycol Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Butylene Glycol Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Butylene Glycol Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Butylene Glycol Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Butylene Glycol Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Butylene Glycol Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Butylene Glycol Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Butylene Glycol Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Butylene Glycol Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Butylene Glycol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Butylene Glycol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Butylene Glycol Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Butylene Glycol Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Butylene Glycol Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Butylene Glycol Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Butylene Glycol Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Butylene Glycol Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Butylene Glycol Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Butylene Glycol Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Butylene Glycol Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Butylene Glycol Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Butylene Glycol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Butylene Glycol Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Butylene Glycol Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Butylene Glycol Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Butylene Glycol Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Butylene Glycol Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Butylene Glycol Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Butylene Glycol Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Butylene Glycol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Butylene Glycol Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Butylene Glycol Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Butylene Glycol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Butylene Glycol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Butylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Butylene Glycol Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Butylene Glycol Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Butylene Glycol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Butylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Butylene Glycol Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Butylene Glycol Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Butylene Glycol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Butylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Butylene Glycol Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Butylene Glycol Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Butylene Glycol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Butylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Butylene Glycol Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Butylene Glycol Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Butylene Glycol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Butylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Butylene Glycol Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Butylene Glycol Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Kyowa Hakko Europe

12.1.1 Kyowa Hakko Europe Corporation Information

12.1.2 Kyowa Hakko Europe Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Kyowa Hakko Europe Butylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Kyowa Hakko Europe Butylene Glycol Products Offered

12.1.5 Kyowa Hakko Europe Recent Development

12.2 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Energy

12.2.1 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Energy Corporation Information

12.2.2 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Energy Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Energy Butylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Energy Butylene Glycol Products Offered

12.2.5 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Energy Recent Development

12.3 Oxea

12.3.1 Oxea Corporation Information

12.3.2 Oxea Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Oxea Butylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Oxea Butylene Glycol Products Offered

12.3.5 Oxea Recent Development

12.4 Daicel Corporation

12.4.1 Daicel Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Daicel Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Daicel Corporation Butylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Daicel Corporation Butylene Glycol Products Offered

12.4.5 Daicel Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Godavari Biorefineries

12.5.1 Godavari Biorefineries Corporation Information

12.5.2 Godavari Biorefineries Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Godavari Biorefineries Butylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Godavari Biorefineries Butylene Glycol Products Offered

12.5.5 Godavari Biorefineries Recent Development

12.6 Hangzhou Dayangchem

12.6.1 Hangzhou Dayangchem Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hangzhou Dayangchem Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Hangzhou Dayangchem Butylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hangzhou Dayangchem Butylene Glycol Products Offered

12.6.5 Hangzhou Dayangchem Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Butylene Glycol Industry Trends

13.2 Butylene Glycol Market Drivers

13.3 Butylene Glycol Market Challenges

13.4 Butylene Glycol Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Butylene Glycol Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”