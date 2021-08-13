Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | BASF, DuPont, Royal DSM

“

The report titled Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyamide 6 (PA6) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyamide 6 (PA6) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyamide 6 (PA6) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyamide 6 (PA6) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyamide 6 (PA6) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyamide 6 (PA6) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyamide 6 (PA6) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyamide 6 (PA6) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyamide 6 (PA6) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyamide 6 (PA6) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyamide 6 (PA6) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, DuPont, Royal DSM, UBE INDUSTRIES, Invista

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polyamide-6 (PA6) Fiber, Polyamide-6 (PA6) Resin

Market Segmentation by Application:

Transportation, Electrical and Electronics, Textile, Industrial, Others

The Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyamide 6 (PA6) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyamide 6 (PA6) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyamide 6 (PA6) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyamide 6 (PA6) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyamide 6 (PA6) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyamide 6 (PA6) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyamide 6 (PA6) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyamide 6 (PA6) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polyamide-6 (PA6) Fiber

1.2.3 Polyamide-6 (PA6) Resin

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.4 Textile

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Polyamide 6 (PA6) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Polyamide 6 (PA6) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Polyamide 6 (PA6) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Polyamide 6 (PA6) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyamide 6 (PA6) Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Polyamide 6 (PA6) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Polyamide 6 (PA6) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Polyamide 6 (PA6) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Polyamide 6 (PA6) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Polyamide 6 (PA6) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polyamide 6 (PA6) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Polyamide 6 (PA6) Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Polyamide 6 (PA6) Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Polyamide 6 (PA6) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Polyamide 6 (PA6) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Polyamide 6 (PA6) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Polyamide 6 (PA6) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Polyamide 6 (PA6) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Polyamide 6 (PA6) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Polyamide 6 (PA6) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Polyamide 6 (PA6) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Polyamide 6 (PA6) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Polyamide 6 (PA6) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Polyamide 6 (PA6) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Polyamide 6 (PA6) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Polyamide 6 (PA6) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Polyamide 6 (PA6) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Polyamide 6 (PA6) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Polyamide 6 (PA6) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Polyamide 6 (PA6) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Polyamide 6 (PA6) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyamide 6 (PA6) Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyamide 6 (PA6) Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Polyamide 6 (PA6) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Polyamide 6 (PA6) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Polyamide 6 (PA6) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Polyamide 6 (PA6) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyamide 6 (PA6) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyamide 6 (PA6) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF Polyamide 6 (PA6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Polyamide 6 (PA6) Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12.2 DuPont

12.2.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.2.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 DuPont Polyamide 6 (PA6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 DuPont Polyamide 6 (PA6) Products Offered

12.2.5 DuPont Recent Development

12.3 Royal DSM

12.3.1 Royal DSM Corporation Information

12.3.2 Royal DSM Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Royal DSM Polyamide 6 (PA6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Royal DSM Polyamide 6 (PA6) Products Offered

12.3.5 Royal DSM Recent Development

12.4 UBE INDUSTRIES

12.4.1 UBE INDUSTRIES Corporation Information

12.4.2 UBE INDUSTRIES Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 UBE INDUSTRIES Polyamide 6 (PA6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 UBE INDUSTRIES Polyamide 6 (PA6) Products Offered

12.4.5 UBE INDUSTRIES Recent Development

12.5 Invista

12.5.1 Invista Corporation Information

12.5.2 Invista Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Invista Polyamide 6 (PA6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Invista Polyamide 6 (PA6) Products Offered

12.5.5 Invista Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Polyamide 6 (PA6) Industry Trends

13.2 Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Drivers

13.3 Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Challenges

13.4 Polyamide 6 (PA6) Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Polyamide 6 (PA6) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”