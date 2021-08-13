Biopolymer Packaging Market SWOT Analysis, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities And Forecast TO 2027 | Arkema, BASF, NatureWorks

“

The report titled Global Biopolymer Packaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Biopolymer Packaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Biopolymer Packaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Biopolymer Packaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Biopolymer Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Biopolymer Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biopolymer Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biopolymer Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biopolymer Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biopolymer Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biopolymer Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biopolymer Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Arkema, BASF, NatureWorks, Plantic, Biome Technologies, Plantic Technologies, Bio-On, Toray Industries, Spectra Packaging, United Biopolymers

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polylactides (PLA), Bio-Polyethylene (PE), Bio-PolyethyleneTerephthalate(PET), Starch, Cellulose, Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Cartons, Bags & Pouches, Bottles & Cans, Ampoules and Vials, Others

The Biopolymer Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biopolymer Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Biopolymer Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biopolymer Packaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Biopolymer Packaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biopolymer Packaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biopolymer Packaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biopolymer Packaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Biopolymer Packaging Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Biopolymer Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polylactides (PLA)

1.2.3 Bio-Polyethylene (PE)

1.2.4 Bio-PolyethyleneTerephthalate(PET)

1.2.5 Starch

1.2.6 Cellulose

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Biopolymer Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Cartons

1.3.3 Bags & Pouches

1.3.4 Bottles & Cans

1.3.5 Ampoules and Vials

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Biopolymer Packaging Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Biopolymer Packaging Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Biopolymer Packaging Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Biopolymer Packaging, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Biopolymer Packaging Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Biopolymer Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Biopolymer Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Biopolymer Packaging Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Biopolymer Packaging Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Biopolymer Packaging Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Biopolymer Packaging Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Biopolymer Packaging Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Biopolymer Packaging Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Biopolymer Packaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Biopolymer Packaging Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Biopolymer Packaging Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Biopolymer Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Biopolymer Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Biopolymer Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biopolymer Packaging Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Biopolymer Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Biopolymer Packaging Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Biopolymer Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Biopolymer Packaging Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Biopolymer Packaging Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Biopolymer Packaging Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Biopolymer Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Biopolymer Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Biopolymer Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Biopolymer Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Biopolymer Packaging Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Biopolymer Packaging Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Biopolymer Packaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Biopolymer Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Biopolymer Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Biopolymer Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Biopolymer Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Biopolymer Packaging Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Biopolymer Packaging Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Biopolymer Packaging Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Biopolymer Packaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Biopolymer Packaging Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Biopolymer Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Biopolymer Packaging Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Biopolymer Packaging Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Biopolymer Packaging Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Biopolymer Packaging Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Biopolymer Packaging Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Biopolymer Packaging Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Biopolymer Packaging Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Biopolymer Packaging Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Biopolymer Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Biopolymer Packaging Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Biopolymer Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Biopolymer Packaging Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Biopolymer Packaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Biopolymer Packaging Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Biopolymer Packaging Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Biopolymer Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Biopolymer Packaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Biopolymer Packaging Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Biopolymer Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Biopolymer Packaging Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Biopolymer Packaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Biopolymer Packaging Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Biopolymer Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Biopolymer Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Biopolymer Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Biopolymer Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Biopolymer Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Biopolymer Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Biopolymer Packaging Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Biopolymer Packaging Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Biopolymer Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Biopolymer Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Biopolymer Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Biopolymer Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Biopolymer Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Biopolymer Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Biopolymer Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Biopolymer Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Biopolymer Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Biopolymer Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biopolymer Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biopolymer Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Arkema

12.1.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.1.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Arkema Biopolymer Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Arkema Biopolymer Packaging Products Offered

12.1.5 Arkema Recent Development

12.2 BASF

12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 BASF Biopolymer Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 BASF Biopolymer Packaging Products Offered

12.2.5 BASF Recent Development

12.3 NatureWorks

12.3.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information

12.3.2 NatureWorks Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 NatureWorks Biopolymer Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 NatureWorks Biopolymer Packaging Products Offered

12.3.5 NatureWorks Recent Development

12.4 Plantic

12.4.1 Plantic Corporation Information

12.4.2 Plantic Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Plantic Biopolymer Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Plantic Biopolymer Packaging Products Offered

12.4.5 Plantic Recent Development

12.5 Biome Technologies

12.5.1 Biome Technologies Corporation Information

12.5.2 Biome Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Biome Technologies Biopolymer Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Biome Technologies Biopolymer Packaging Products Offered

12.5.5 Biome Technologies Recent Development

12.6 Plantic Technologies

12.6.1 Plantic Technologies Corporation Information

12.6.2 Plantic Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Plantic Technologies Biopolymer Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Plantic Technologies Biopolymer Packaging Products Offered

12.6.5 Plantic Technologies Recent Development

12.7 Bio-On

12.7.1 Bio-On Corporation Information

12.7.2 Bio-On Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Bio-On Biopolymer Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Bio-On Biopolymer Packaging Products Offered

12.7.5 Bio-On Recent Development

12.8 Toray Industries

12.8.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

12.8.2 Toray Industries Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Toray Industries Biopolymer Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Toray Industries Biopolymer Packaging Products Offered

12.8.5 Toray Industries Recent Development

12.9 Spectra Packaging

12.9.1 Spectra Packaging Corporation Information

12.9.2 Spectra Packaging Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Spectra Packaging Biopolymer Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Spectra Packaging Biopolymer Packaging Products Offered

12.9.5 Spectra Packaging Recent Development

12.10 United Biopolymers

12.10.1 United Biopolymers Corporation Information

12.10.2 United Biopolymers Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 United Biopolymers Biopolymer Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 United Biopolymers Biopolymer Packaging Products Offered

12.10.5 United Biopolymers Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Biopolymer Packaging Industry Trends

13.2 Biopolymer Packaging Market Drivers

13.3 Biopolymer Packaging Market Challenges

13.4 Biopolymer Packaging Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Biopolymer Packaging Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”