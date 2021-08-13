Epoxy Surface Coating Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Demand, Business Opportunities And Forecasts To 2027 | Axalta Coating Systems, AkzoNobel, Berger Paints

“

The report titled Global Epoxy Surface Coating Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Epoxy Surface Coating market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Epoxy Surface Coating market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Epoxy Surface Coating market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Epoxy Surface Coating market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Epoxy Surface Coating report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Epoxy Surface Coating report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Epoxy Surface Coating market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Epoxy Surface Coating market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Epoxy Surface Coating market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Epoxy Surface Coating market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Epoxy Surface Coating market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Axalta Coating Systems, AkzoNobel, Berger Paints, Henkel, Kansai Nerolac, PPG Industries, Nippon Paint Company, The Sherwin-Williams Company, RPM International, The Valspar Corporation, Tikkurila Oyj, BASF

Market Segmentation by Product:

Waterborne, Powder-Based

Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential, Industrial, Commercial Construction

The Epoxy Surface Coating Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Epoxy Surface Coating market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Epoxy Surface Coating market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Epoxy Surface Coating market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Epoxy Surface Coating industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Epoxy Surface Coating market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Epoxy Surface Coating market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Epoxy Surface Coating market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Epoxy Surface Coating Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Waterborne

1.2.3 Powder-Based

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Commercial Construction

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Epoxy Surface Coating, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Epoxy Surface Coating Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Epoxy Surface Coating Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Epoxy Surface Coating Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Epoxy Surface Coating Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Epoxy Surface Coating Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Epoxy Surface Coating Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Epoxy Surface Coating Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Epoxy Surface Coating Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Epoxy Surface Coating Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Epoxy Surface Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Epoxy Surface Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Epoxy Surface Coating Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Epoxy Surface Coating Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Epoxy Surface Coating Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Epoxy Surface Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Epoxy Surface Coating Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Epoxy Surface Coating Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Epoxy Surface Coating Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Epoxy Surface Coating Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Epoxy Surface Coating Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Epoxy Surface Coating Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Epoxy Surface Coating Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Epoxy Surface Coating Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Epoxy Surface Coating Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Epoxy Surface Coating Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Epoxy Surface Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Epoxy Surface Coating Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Epoxy Surface Coating Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Epoxy Surface Coating Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Epoxy Surface Coating Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Epoxy Surface Coating Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Epoxy Surface Coating Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Epoxy Surface Coating Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Epoxy Surface Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Epoxy Surface Coating Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Epoxy Surface Coating Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Epoxy Surface Coating Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Epoxy Surface Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Epoxy Surface Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Epoxy Surface Coating Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Epoxy Surface Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Epoxy Surface Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Epoxy Surface Coating Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Epoxy Surface Coating Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Epoxy Surface Coating Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Epoxy Surface Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Epoxy Surface Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Epoxy Surface Coating Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Epoxy Surface Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Epoxy Surface Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Epoxy Surface Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Epoxy Surface Coating Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Epoxy Surface Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Surface Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Surface Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Surface Coating Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Surface Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Axalta Coating Systems

12.1.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

12.1.2 Axalta Coating Systems Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Axalta Coating Systems Epoxy Surface Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Axalta Coating Systems Epoxy Surface Coating Products Offered

12.1.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Development

12.2 AkzoNobel

12.2.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

12.2.2 AkzoNobel Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 AkzoNobel Epoxy Surface Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 AkzoNobel Epoxy Surface Coating Products Offered

12.2.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

12.3 Berger Paints

12.3.1 Berger Paints Corporation Information

12.3.2 Berger Paints Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Berger Paints Epoxy Surface Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Berger Paints Epoxy Surface Coating Products Offered

12.3.5 Berger Paints Recent Development

12.4 Henkel

12.4.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.4.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Henkel Epoxy Surface Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Henkel Epoxy Surface Coating Products Offered

12.4.5 Henkel Recent Development

12.5 Kansai Nerolac

12.5.1 Kansai Nerolac Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kansai Nerolac Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Kansai Nerolac Epoxy Surface Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Kansai Nerolac Epoxy Surface Coating Products Offered

12.5.5 Kansai Nerolac Recent Development

12.6 PPG Industries

12.6.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.6.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 PPG Industries Epoxy Surface Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 PPG Industries Epoxy Surface Coating Products Offered

12.6.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

12.7 Nippon Paint Company

12.7.1 Nippon Paint Company Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nippon Paint Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Nippon Paint Company Epoxy Surface Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nippon Paint Company Epoxy Surface Coating Products Offered

12.7.5 Nippon Paint Company Recent Development

12.8 The Sherwin-Williams Company

12.8.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company Corporation Information

12.8.2 The Sherwin-Williams Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company Epoxy Surface Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company Epoxy Surface Coating Products Offered

12.8.5 The Sherwin-Williams Company Recent Development

12.9 RPM International

12.9.1 RPM International Corporation Information

12.9.2 RPM International Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 RPM International Epoxy Surface Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 RPM International Epoxy Surface Coating Products Offered

12.9.5 RPM International Recent Development

12.10 The Valspar Corporation

12.10.1 The Valspar Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 The Valspar Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 The Valspar Corporation Epoxy Surface Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 The Valspar Corporation Epoxy Surface Coating Products Offered

12.10.5 The Valspar Corporation Recent Development

12.12 BASF

12.12.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.12.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 BASF Epoxy Surface Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 BASF Products Offered

12.12.5 BASF Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Epoxy Surface Coating Industry Trends

13.2 Epoxy Surface Coating Market Drivers

13.3 Epoxy Surface Coating Market Challenges

13.4 Epoxy Surface Coating Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Epoxy Surface Coating Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

