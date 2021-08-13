Residential Robots Market Size, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027| IRobot, Ecovacs, Proscenic

Los Angeles, United State: The global Residential Robots market report offers fine intelligence that prepares market players to compete well against their toughest competitors on the basis of growth, sales, and other vital factors. The research study lays emphasis on key growth opportunities and market trends apart from critical market dynamics including market drivers and challenges. With the help of this report, interested parties can equip themselves to adapt according to the changes in the Residential Robots industry and secure a strong market position for years to come. The report provides market development statistics, a list of select leading players, deep regional analysis, and a broad market segmentation study to give a complete understanding of the global Residential Robots market.

The report is compiled using advanced primary and secondary research techniques and sophisticated market analysis tools. Our analysts conduct personal as well as telephonic interviews to collect information related to the Residential Robots industry. They also refer company websites, government documents, press releases, annual and financial reports, and databases of organizations in authoritative positions in the Residential Robots industry. We do not include any data or information in the report unless it is cross-verified with reliable entities.

The report presents a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape along with company profiling of key players competing in the global Residential Robots market. The authors of the report make it a point to provide readers with a complete evaluation of the vendor landscape and inform them about current and future changes therein. The competitive analysis offered in the report includes market share, gross margin, product portfolio, consumption, market status, and technologies of leading players operating in the global Residential Robots market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Residential Robots Market Research Report: IRobot, Ecovacs, Proscenic, Matsutek, Neato Robotics, Infinuvo, LG, Samsung, Sharp, Dyson, Toshiba, Panasonic, Jibo, SoftBank, Yujin Robot

Global Residential Robots Market Segmentation by Product: Floor Cleaning Robots, Window Cleaning Robots, Social and Service Robots, Others

Global Residential Robots Market Segmentation by Application: Household Cleaning, Social Work

The report gives a broad explanation about the presence of the Residential Robots market in different regions and countries. With an extensive regional analysis of the Residential Robots market, the research analysts make an attempt to unveil hidden growth prospects available for players in different parts of the world. They accurately estimate market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that indicate the growth of regional markets studied in the report. They also shed light on the presence of prominent players in regional markets, and how it is making a difference in the growth of the regional markets.

Table od Content

1 Residential Robots Market Overview

1.1 Residential Robots Product Overview

1.2 Residential Robots Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Floor Cleaning Robots

1.2.2 Window Cleaning Robots

1.2.3 Social and Service Robots

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Residential Robots Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Residential Robots Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Residential Robots Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Residential Robots Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Residential Robots Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Residential Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Residential Robots Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Residential Robots Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Residential Robots Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Residential Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Residential Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Residential Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Residential Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Residential Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Residential Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Residential Robots Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Residential Robots Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Residential Robots Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Residential Robots Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Residential Robots Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Residential Robots Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Residential Robots Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Residential Robots Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Residential Robots as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Residential Robots Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Residential Robots Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Residential Robots Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Residential Robots Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Residential Robots Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Residential Robots Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Residential Robots Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Residential Robots Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Residential Robots Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Residential Robots Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Residential Robots Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Residential Robots Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Residential Robots by Application

4.1 Residential Robots Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Household Cleaning

4.1.2 Social Work

4.2 Global Residential Robots Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Residential Robots Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Residential Robots Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Residential Robots Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Residential Robots Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Residential Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Residential Robots Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Residential Robots Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Residential Robots Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Residential Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Residential Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Residential Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Residential Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Residential Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Residential Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Residential Robots by Country

5.1 North America Residential Robots Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Residential Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Residential Robots Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Residential Robots Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Residential Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Residential Robots Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Residential Robots by Country

6.1 Europe Residential Robots Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Residential Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Residential Robots Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Residential Robots Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Residential Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Residential Robots Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Residential Robots by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Residential Robots Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Residential Robots Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Residential Robots Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Residential Robots Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Residential Robots Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Residential Robots Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Residential Robots by Country

8.1 Latin America Residential Robots Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Residential Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Residential Robots Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Residential Robots Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Residential Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Residential Robots Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Residential Robots by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Robots Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Robots Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Robots Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Robots Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Residential Robots Business

10.1 IRobot

10.1.1 IRobot Corporation Information

10.1.2 IRobot Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 IRobot Residential Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 IRobot Residential Robots Products Offered

10.1.5 IRobot Recent Development

10.2 Ecovacs

10.2.1 Ecovacs Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ecovacs Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Ecovacs Residential Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 IRobot Residential Robots Products Offered

10.2.5 Ecovacs Recent Development

10.3 Proscenic

10.3.1 Proscenic Corporation Information

10.3.2 Proscenic Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Proscenic Residential Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Proscenic Residential Robots Products Offered

10.3.5 Proscenic Recent Development

10.4 Matsutek

10.4.1 Matsutek Corporation Information

10.4.2 Matsutek Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Matsutek Residential Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Matsutek Residential Robots Products Offered

10.4.5 Matsutek Recent Development

10.5 Neato Robotics

10.5.1 Neato Robotics Corporation Information

10.5.2 Neato Robotics Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Neato Robotics Residential Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Neato Robotics Residential Robots Products Offered

10.5.5 Neato Robotics Recent Development

10.6 Infinuvo

10.6.1 Infinuvo Corporation Information

10.6.2 Infinuvo Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Infinuvo Residential Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Infinuvo Residential Robots Products Offered

10.6.5 Infinuvo Recent Development

10.7 LG

10.7.1 LG Corporation Information

10.7.2 LG Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 LG Residential Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 LG Residential Robots Products Offered

10.7.5 LG Recent Development

10.8 Samsung

10.8.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.8.2 Samsung Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Samsung Residential Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Samsung Residential Robots Products Offered

10.8.5 Samsung Recent Development

10.9 Sharp

10.9.1 Sharp Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sharp Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sharp Residential Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Sharp Residential Robots Products Offered

10.9.5 Sharp Recent Development

10.10 Dyson

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Residential Robots Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Dyson Residential Robots Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Dyson Recent Development

10.11 Toshiba

10.11.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.11.2 Toshiba Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Toshiba Residential Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Toshiba Residential Robots Products Offered

10.11.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.12 Panasonic

10.12.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.12.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Panasonic Residential Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Panasonic Residential Robots Products Offered

10.12.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.13 Jibo

10.13.1 Jibo Corporation Information

10.13.2 Jibo Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Jibo Residential Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Jibo Residential Robots Products Offered

10.13.5 Jibo Recent Development

10.14 SoftBank

10.14.1 SoftBank Corporation Information

10.14.2 SoftBank Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 SoftBank Residential Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 SoftBank Residential Robots Products Offered

10.14.5 SoftBank Recent Development

10.15 Yujin Robot

10.15.1 Yujin Robot Corporation Information

10.15.2 Yujin Robot Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Yujin Robot Residential Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Yujin Robot Residential Robots Products Offered

10.15.5 Yujin Robot Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Residential Robots Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Residential Robots Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Residential Robots Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Residential Robots Distributors

12.3 Residential Robots Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.