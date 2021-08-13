Pea Protein Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

The global Pea Protein market is expected to reach USD 51.2 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly contributed by the rising adoption of vegan and vegetarian food among the western population, technological advancements in extrusion & processing, changing consumer lifestyles and rising health concerns, growing health awareness and increasing demand of gluten free products, growing inclination towards preventive healthcare among developing economies and growing applications in the sports nutrition industry

Pea proteins are extracted from the yellow pea, Pisum sativum. Peas have a high amount of amino acid profile, minerals vitamins, starches and fibers. They are considered as a good substitute for soybean as a functional additive in food products intended for human consumption. Pea protein concentrate (PPC) and pea protein isolate (PPI) have the biggest potential as food ingredient. They are used in food such as soups, puddings, snacks, and stews or as sprouted. They are also used in animal feed, where they are mixed with cereals or canola oil in order to improve the amino acid profile. They are majorly used as a weight loss supplement. They have the ability to lower the ghrelin levels, the hormone is responsible for stimulating feelings of hunger. Along with weight loss, the product also works to kidney functioning and heart health. These benefits are responsible for the increasing popularity of these products.

Key participants include Nutri-Pea Limited, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing, Roquette Frères, Sotexpro, Fenchem Biotek Ltd, Glanbia Plc, Yantai Shuangta Food Co, Prinova Group LLC, Burcon Nutrascience, AGT Food & Ingredients, Inc., Yantai T Full Biotech Co. Ltd., World Food Processing LLC., Suzhou Wanshen Flour Products Co, Yantai Shuangta Food Co, Shandong Huatai Food, Shandong Jindu Talin Foods Co, Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co Yantai Oriental Protein Tech Co, and Axiom Foods Inc. among others.

The Pea Protein market is divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides information on the growth rate, current and emerging patterns, production and consumption ratios, supply and demand, import/export, revenues, and revenue growth of each regional market. The regional analysis section also assesses the existence of key players in each region, as well as the macro and microeconomic factors influencing regional market development.

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Isolates

Concentrates

Textured

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Powder (Dry)

Paste (Wet)

Distribution Channels Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Supermarkets

Health Stores

Online Stores

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Beverages

Bakery products & snacks

Confectionery

Meat applications

Nutritional supplements

Others

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Pea Protein market’s competitive environment provides information on company profiles, product portfolios, production models, market sales, and business expansion plans. It also includes information on market share, market size, sales growth, gross margins, and price analysis. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, alliances, corporate and government transactions, product releases, and brand promotions, among other topics. It also includes SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses to provide insight into the market’s competitive environment.

Key Highlights in the Report:

It provides useful information about the global Pea Protein industry, including market forecasts and sales growth rates.

Provides a detailed overview of market growth and patterns for the years 2021-2028, including key market parameters.

Technical advances, regulatory environment, recent innovations, and existing and emerging trends in the Pea Protein market are all covered in this report.

Comprehensive industry analysis, including key statistical data and market knowledge gleaned from primary and secondary research

