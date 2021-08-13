Functional Proteins Market Size, Key Factors, Major Players, Growth Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2026

The Functional Proteins Market is forecast to grow from USD 4.48 billion in 2018 to USD 7.12 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by increased demand for sports and fitness nutrition from animal-derived proteins and the development of various protein ingredients such as concentrates and isolates for food industry applications.

Due to the increasing demand for food products with enhanced functionalities, functional proteins are used in various applications such as dietary supplements and food & beverages.

Functional protein manufacturer’s ability to develop separate isolates, concentrates and other forms of protein ingredients for various food products such as beverages, infant formula, dairy products, dietary supplements and confectionery products is estimated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Koninklijke DSM (Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland Co., (US), Cargill, Inc. (US), BASF S.E. (Germany), Ingredion Inc. (US), Roquette Frères (France), Darling Ingredients Inc. (US), Omega Protein Corp. (US), DowDuPont (US), Kemin Industries Inc. (US), InVivo (France), John Pointon & Sons Limited (UK) and others.

Competitive Landscape:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors and their business strategies. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. This offers a competitive edge to the reader to understand the dynamics of the competitive landscape. The report further provides coverage of strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships, among others undertaken by the top players of the industry. The report also provides strategic recommendations to new and emerging players to help them formulate better entry and investment strategies.

Furthermore, the market is segmented on the basis of types and applications, along with projections about the key segments anticipated to dominate the industry in the coming years.

Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hydrolysates

Whey Protein Concentrates

Whey Protein Isolates

Casein & Caseinates

Soy Protein

Others

Application (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Functional foods Infant formula Sports nutrition

Functional beverages

Dietary supplements

Animal nutrition

Source Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Animal Dairy protein Egg protein Gelatin

Plant Soy Protein Wheat Protein Vegetable protein



Form Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Dry

Liquid

Regional Coverage:

For a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape, a thorough regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is offered in the report. It studies the market size, market share, revenue contribution, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, and the operations of the key players located in those regions. Furthermore, the report also covers a country-wise analysis of the industry.

Industry Trends:

The report offers an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends in the Functional Proteins market. It offers insights into the trends and their impact on the growth of the industry. Market trends relating to technological developments, product advancements, competitive landscape, and regulatory framework, among others, are covered in the report.

Market Scenario, Size, and Forecast:

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion till 2027.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for whey protein concentrates is expected to grow the largest at USD 1.60 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Whey protein is one of the main ingredients used in the production of several milk-based products and is used as a protein source for product innovation by many food & beverage manufacturers.

The market for dietary supplements is estimated to hold the largest market and is expected to reach USD 2.82 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. These additives are available in the form of liquid, powders, capsules and tablets. The intake of nutritional supplements such as protein powder has recently increased. This promotes muscle gain and facilitates loss of fat, and most fitness enthusiast prefers it.

