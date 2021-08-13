3D Imaging Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2026

The 3D imaging market is expected to grow from USD 5.21 billion in 2018 to USD 20.01 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period. The driving factor for growth being enhanced growth for 3D technology and increase in demand for 3D medical imaging.

The 3D imaging technology is a fast growing technology that allows 360-degree view of any image from 3D supported devices. The different applications include animation, 3D rendering, and 3D modelling among others. The 3D imaging technology is widely used by various end users such as aerospace & defenses, sports, media & entertainment, healthcare & life sciences and architecture. Among these, the 3D imaging technology is widely used in the healthcare and life science segment and is expected to bring the highest CAGR.

Players will require increased investments to tackle these challenges and facilitate growth in the coming years. This report comprises drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the 3D imaging market; and extensive value chain analysis, patent analysis, analysis of the current manufacturing capability and technology status, commercialization potential in different devices, along with market size forecasts till 2026.

Key Summary of Regional Analysis and Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the 3D Imaging industry. The competitive landscape includes extensive profiling and overview of prominent players of the 3D Imaging industry. The report studies the following companies in detail: Konica Minolta (Japan), Google, Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Able Software (US), Panasonic (Japan), Agilent Technologies (US), GE Healthcare (US), Philips Healthcare (US), and Tom Tec Imaging solutions (Germany)., and others.

3D imaging By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026) 3D supported Smart phones 3D cameras Sonography

3D imaging By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026) Layout & Animation 3D modelling 3D rendering 3D scanning

3D imaging By End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026) Aerospace & Defense Sports Healthcare & life science Media & Entertainment Architecture



The report further provides key insights into the market share held by each product and application in the 3D Imaging market. Moreover, it also offers radical information about growth prospects and patterns. It also provides extensive coverage of the product consumption of each application and product. The report also provides a pricing analysis and growth trends for the key segments of the market.

Along with the basic information, the report also offers insights into marketing strategies readily adopted by the key manufacturers for the endorsement of their products. The report offers significant data pertaining to development trends and market position to offer deeper insights into targeted clients, brand promotions, and pricing analysis. The report also sheds light on the supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

The report explains the market share and sales volume of each company, along with the key details of the operations of these companies. The report further offers extensive coverage of their product portfolio, business expansion plans, gross profit margins, revenue contribution, investment plans, and financial standings. The report also covers the strategic alliances observed within these key companies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, corporate and government deals, partnerships and agreements, and brand promotions and product launches.

Furthermore, the research study gives additional insights into the companies’ regional presence through extensive regional analysis. The regional analysis covers the key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis segment covers details about the market share held by each region along with the prospective growth opportunities and revenue generation. The report also offers a projection of the growth rate for each region in the entirety of the forecast timeline. It also offers a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the industry.

