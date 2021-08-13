Mobile Enterprise Application Market Size, Key Players, Dynamics and Technological Advancement 2020-2026

The Mobile enterprise application market is expected to grow from USD 49 billion in 2018 to USD 98 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for secured and real time sharing of corporate data, increasing digitalization of workplaces and mobile workforces with various operating systems, need for effective productivity of employees and organization, increasing demand for cloud based solutions and high demand of M2m and IoT By Telecom companies are some of the driving factors of the market. For instance, Governments of all countries are majorly focusing on adopting e-governance, i.e., the use of information and communication technology for the use of information and communication technology for government services, exchange of information, communication transactions, integration of various stand-alone systems and services between government and citizen, business, government, employees as well as back-office processes and interactions within the entire government framework.

The issues faced by enterprises for deployment of mobile enterprise application is its installation expense, difficulties in adoption of technology faced by ground level workforce and complexity in interoperability and cross-platform implementation . This may be a major restraining factor for the mobile enterprise application market.

The report covers extensive profiling of the leading competitors, including:

Tata Consultancy Services (India), IBM Corporation (US), AT&T (US), BlackBerry Limited (Canada), SAP SE (Germany), Infosys Limited (India), Salesforce.com, Inc. (US), Accenture (US), Capgemini (France), HCL Technologies (India), Oracle Corporation (US), and Deloitte (US).

The report further offers radical data about the intense competitive landscape along with a comprehensive analysis of the key players and the strategies schemes they employ. The report encompasses all the corporate deals, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government deals and agreements, and other strategic alliances. Along with this, the report also covers the technological developments and product advancements of the prominent players.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key geographical regions to impart a deeper understanding of the Mobile Enterprise Application market. The regional analysis covers the assessment of the production and consumption rate, import/export, supply and demand ratio, market share, market size, revenue contribution, current and emerging trends, and the existence of the key players of the Mobile Enterprise Application market in each region. Furthermore, the report also covers the country-wise analysis of the Mobile Enterprise Application market.

The Mobile Enterprise Application market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered by the market and the application spectrum.

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Accounting and Finance Enterprise Resource Planning Communication and Collaboration Customer Relationship Management M-Commerce Business Analytics Mobile Learning Supply Chain Management Productivity Tools Human Capital Management Others



Application type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Native App Hybrid App Web App



Key Regions Assessed in the Report Include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Mobile Enterprise Application report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated through industry experts and professionals. The data has been accrued through authentic sources, including interviews, documents, databases, and other sources to offer accurate insights into the industry to offer beneficial data to the readers and companies.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The major contributing factors for the growth of the market for Mobile enterprise application can be the Increasing demand for secured and real time sharing of corporate data, increasing digitalization of workplaces and mobile workforces with various operating systems, need for effective productivity of employees and organization, increasing demand for cloud based solutions and high demand of M2M and IoT By Telecom companies

The mobile enterprise application market is segmented by application type into native app, hybrid app, and web app. The hybrid app is expected to witness highest growth, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, due to its range of benefits like integrating with device file systems & web-based services, embedded browsers to improve access to online content, and capability to support cross-platforms, which reduces the development cost of developers.

The Mobile enterprise application Market is segmented by software into accounting and finance, enterprise resource planning, communication and collaboration, customer relationship management, m-commerce, business analytics, mobile learning, supply chain management, productivity tools, human capital management, and others. Accounting and finance is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period, due to the adoption of a range of services using mobile application which improves their customer relationship.

Key Features of the Mobile Enterprise Application Market Report:

Detailed assessment and exhaustive understanding of the Mobile Enterprise Application market

Significant insights into manufacturing processes, major barriers, and risks

8-year forecast estimation to offer information about the market size and market share on the global and regional levels

Evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, threats, limitations, barriers, and other key elements

Identification of growth prospects and potential for the Mobile Enterprise Application industry

Comprehensive analysis of the key market players and their strategies

