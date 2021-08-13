LED Lighting Market Opportunities, Growth, Industry Analysis and Forecast Report to 2027

The LED Lighting Market is anticipated to gain a valuation of USD 111.20 billion by the end of 2027, growing from its valuation of USD 100.09 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 1.83% throughout the projected period. The LED lighting market is predominantly driven by the increasing use of LED lights in the residents and business organizations. The cost-efficient and energy-saving features of the LED lighting are adding traction to the growth of the market.

LED, light-emitting diode, lights are incredibly energy efficient and product light 90 times more efficient as compared to incandescent light bulbs. The diodes directly convert the electrical energy into light energy, and they are primarily used in lamps as an alternative to incandescent light sources. The LED lighting market’s primary driving factor is the sustainable approach to energy conservation and the stringent energy policies globally. Additionally, the cost-effectiveness and reduced heat losses, and their efficiency in replacing incandescent light sources are adding to the demand for the market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global LED Lighting Market:

Acuity Brands, Cree, Eaton, General Electric, Philips, Osram, Nichia Corporation, Seoul Semiconductors, Everlight Electronics, and Panasonic.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional bifurcation. The report also provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data.

The report for the LED Lighting market is formulated through the segmentation and sub-segmentation of the market to offer a better understanding of the market. The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. The report also offers a country-wide analysis of the LED Lighting market to gain deeper insights into the business sphere. The regional segmentation also covers the operations of the key players specific to each region.

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Lamps

Luminaires

By Installation (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

New

Retrofit

By Utilization (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Indoor

Outdoor

LED Lighting Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Scope of the LED Lighting Market Report:

The report offers an extensive assessment of the growth rate and the market size based on the dynamics of the industry and the factors influencing the growth of the market. The report is formulated through authentic sources and verified and validated by industry experts. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research. It also covers the evaluation of market and competitive landscape along with SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the leading companies.

Moreover, the report offers an accurate forecast estimation through a thorough analysis of the historical data (2017-2018) while considering 2019 as the base year. The data offers a panoramic view of the market, assisting the readers to gain valuable insights into the LED Lighting market. To impart better understanding of the market, the key statistical data is organized into pictorial representations such as charts, graphs, tables, diagrams, and figures.

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggests:

Based on the type of LED lights, the luminaires segment is anticipated to register an increased demand and growth over the projected period. Luminaires are extensively applied for industrial and commercial lighting. Luminaries are predominantly used in streetlights, track lights, downlights, and for numerous other applications. They offer more light per power output, and their control is feasible, thereby driving the growth of the segment.

