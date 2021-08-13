Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size, Share, Opportunity, Outlook & Forecast Until 2027

The global electronic shelf label market is expected to reach USD 3.14 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Electronic shelf labels (ESLs) are observing an escalation in demand for their use in exhibiting product prices in retail stores. These are generally affixed to retail shelves’ front edge and employs LCD or E Ink™ displays and centralized pricing system (to align and coordinate fluctuations in pricing across different levels) to present the current product prices to the customers. Further, ESLs allow for dynamic pricing that adapts to several factors such as an increase in price to consider low inventory; or drop in price to get a competitive edge or allow for the rapid sale of items that are approaching their expiration date.

The growth of the organized retail sector in emerging nations is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth, owing to robust macroeconomic factors, as well as the proliferation of the internet in countries like India and China. Shifting lifestyle and growing organized retail sector are causative of the growing necessity for in-store automation, thereby driving the electronic shelf labels’ demand.

Key Companies in the market include: Pricer, Displaydata, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Diebold Nixdorf, SES-Imagotag, M2communication, Teraoka Seiko, E Ink Holdings, Panasonic Corporation, and Clearink Display, among others.

The report offers complete analysis of the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market with detailed information and details about leading companies with their global position, manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution and strategic plans for expanding their market position. It offers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. It further offers detailed overview of regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa along with key segments of the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market including market share and growth rate of each segment.

Regional analysis provides insights into key trends and demands in each major country that can affect market growth in the region.

North America US. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Market segment analysis:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

LCD

Segmented E-Paper

Full Graphic E-Paper

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Radio Frequency

Infrared

Near Field Communication

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Displays

Batteries

Microprocessors

Transceivers

Others

Store Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Super Markets

Hyper Markets

Specialty Stores

Non-Food Retail Store

Others

Key Questions addressed in the Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Report:

What revenue CAGR is the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market expected to register over the forecast period?

What is the expected market size of global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market in coming years?

Who are the leading companies operating in the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market?

What are the key factors fueling global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market growth?

Which region is projected to dominate other regions in the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market during the forecast period?

What are the key restraints that can hamper growth of the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market?

What are the key outcomes of 5 force analysis of the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market?

