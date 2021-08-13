LED Indoor Lighting Market Revenue, Company Profile, Key Trend Analysis & Forecast, 2020–2026

The LED Indoor Lighting Market is expected to grow from USD 3.79 Billion in 2018 to USD 10.55 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.52%. The high use of light emitting diodes as an alternative to florescent, HID and incandescent lighting has paved the way for large – scale lighting of indoor light emitting diodes.

The main factors driving the smart indoor lighting market are energy saving concerns and the factors responsible for the growth of the smart indoor lighting market are its advantages, such as low maintenance costs, longer stamina and low power consumption. Another is the falling prices of LED components.

Commercial and industrial buildings are one of the most common applications for intelligent lighting. Lighting accounts for 20% to 50% of global energy consumption. Lighting in commercial and industrial buildings accounts for 40 percent of total energy spending.

The significant players in the market are Digital Lumens, Inc. (United States), Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (United States), Philips Lighting (Netherlands), General Electric Company (United States), OSRAM Licht AG (Germany), Honeywell International (United States), Cooper Industries, Inc. (Ireland), Legrand (France), Schneider Electric SE (France), among others.

The LED Indoor Lighting market is divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides information on the growth rate, current and emerging patterns, production and consumption ratios, supply and demand, import/export, revenues, and revenue growth of each regional market. The regional analysis section also assesses the existence of key players in each region, as well as the macro and microeconomic factors influencing regional market development.

Light Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Fluorescent Lamps

Light Emitting Diodes

High Intensity Discharge Lamps

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The LED Indoor Lighting market’s competitive environment provides information on company profiles, product portfolios, production models, market sales, and business expansion plans. It also includes information on market share, market size, sales growth, gross margins, and price analysis. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, alliances, corporate and government transactions, product releases, and brand promotions, among other topics. It also includes SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses to provide insight into the market’s competitive environment.

Further key findings from the report suggest

On the basis of Application, the largest market share in 2018 was in the commercial sub – segment. In recent years, the use of LED lights in offices, retail stores and malls, hospitals, educational buildings and others has increased significantly.

Among Light Source, the Light Emitting Diodes (LED) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.71% during the forecast period. Light emitting diodes are highly efficient, reliable and have a longer life span, which is expected to increase demand in different applications, including indoor and outdoor solutions. Compared to incandescent lights, these lights are cost-effective and provide about 50,000 hours of lighting with a small amount of energy consumed.

Thank you for taking the time to read our article. Please contact us if you have any questions about customization. Our team will ensure that the report is tailored to your specific requirements.

