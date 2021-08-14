Belia Skin & Beauty Spa now Offering Las Vegas In-Person Advanced Training Certification for Aestheticians & Cosmetologists

Following all CDC mask rules Belia Skin & Beauty Spa are once again providing both top-rated esthetics services along with training certifications for fellow industry professionals.

August 21, 2021

With the recent coronavirus, disappearing jobs, economic challenges, and greater competition than ever, a great deal of the beauty business has been struggling to stay afloat. Some beauty businesses were even lockdown-born and not even had a real chance to show what they are capable of. That said with things gradually shifting back towards normal, and with competition sure to be as strong as ever, beauty businesses professionals need to position themselves for the best chance of success. Insiders are pointing towards this being the best time possible to learn new skills, broaden knowledge, and enhance business performance. In Las Vegas, Nevada Belia Skin & Beauty Spa is now offering one of the best ways to accomplish these goals with in-person advanced training certification for aestheticians and cosmetologists, opening the door to future success. The spa was recently featured on local television winning praise for strictly following all local CDC rules to make sure students and clients can comfortably visit the spa, confident that their health is being safeguarded.

“In the spirit of the upcoming beauty convention in Las Vegas the International Beauty Show

(IBS), International Esthetics, Cosmetics, and Spa Conference (IECSC), and Cosmoprof North

America events, among others, we’ll be offering three of our most in-demand courses for

beauty and spa professionals, self-employed aestheticians, aspiring entrepreneurs in this sector,

and other participants interested in learning these highly valuable skills,” commented Lia Yulianti, owner of Belia Las Vegas. “To succeed in this highly competitive sector, you have to always keep your business goals in sight while also keeping your skills and services up to date. And to achieve your business goals, you need to; equip yourself with the right skills and knowledge you need to win the hearts of your clients.”

According to Belia Las Vegas, the courses offered include the in-demand: Oncology Esthetics, Eyelash Extensions for Beginners, and Microblading. Both the oncology esthetics and eyelash extension courses are fully accredited by the Board of Nevada Cosmetology as a Continuing Education Unit (CEU). Depending on the course, the instruction is a combination of in-person and online instruction.

For information on enrollment be sure to visit https://www.thebelia.com.

