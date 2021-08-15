‘Magment,’ a magnetized concrete for charging electric vehicles, will be tested in Indiana

This post was originally published on this site

The governor of Indiana has stated that the Indiana Department of Transportation and Purdue University would soon begin testing the viability of “Magment,” a magnetized concrete that can be used to charge electric vehicles while they are on the road. Magment was created by the same-named firm in Germany. Governor Eric J. Holcomb said, “Indiana is renowned as the Crossroads of America, and we’re committed to solidifying our place as a transportation pioneer by innovating to accommodate upcoming automotive technologies.”

Several efforts have been created in recent years with the goal of charging electric automobiles as they pass by using