The Southeast could benefit from the federal government’s electric vehicle ambitions

Realizing the Biden administration’s ambitious electric vehicle targets might bring more investment and employment growth to the Southeast’s auto manufacturing hub. With today’s Executive Order, President Biden established a goal: by 2030, half of all new cars sold would be zero-emission automobiles. That is a target America is ready to achieve, and the Southeast is prepared to prosper from, with increased investment and the appropriate public policies.

Although Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, South Carolina, and Tennessee account for only 18% of the country’s population, they have captured around 36% of nationwide electric car investment (up from 28% a year earlier)