What should the cost of charging an electric vehicle be?

The Executive Council authorized a $292,950 deal with Boston-based research firm The Brattle Group Inc. to explore time-of-use charges for charging electric cars. For work which the new Department of Energy (DoE) is outsourcing, experts at the company will be charged up to $575 for every hour.

They will explore charging electric vehicles at what’s known as time-of-use prices. When energy is in high demand, such as in the afternoons and evenings when individuals are home from jobs and utilizing lights, it is more expensive. Time-of-use charges inform customers that charging an electric car overnight is less costly. Because demand is