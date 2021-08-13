What drives investors in renewable energy?

This post was originally published on this site

Renewables now account for 70% of new worldwide power generation investments, out of $580 billion invested in the sector. While there are encouraging signs for the adoption of alternative fuels and renewables, there is still uncertainty about how the market will evolve during the transition: will these alternative assets’ returns be able to withstand increasing oil and gas prices?

While each investor’s reasons for what whets their interest will differ, it may be possible to identify some regions within the renewable markets which will spark interest across the board. Solar PV prices have plummeted to new lows, installation and capital