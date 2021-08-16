Perseverance initial sampling effort comes up empty

This post was originally published on this site

NASA engineers and scientists are trying to figure out why the Mars rover Perseverance could not collect any material during its first sample attempt. Perseverance dug a sample from the rock on the Jezero Crater’s floor. Still, the sample did not reach a titanium sampling tube which would preserve the material for future return to Earth, NASA stated in a statement late Aug. 6.

According to Jessica Samuels, the automated sample collecting method includes inserting a probe into a sample tube to determine the volume of the sample it holds. Jessica works as a surface mission manager for the Perseverance at Jet Propulsion Laboratory. In