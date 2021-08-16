Orthopedic Power Tools Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2026

The global orthopedic power tools market size is expected to reach USD 1,835.8 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.7%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Key factors contributing to market revenue growth are growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, rising volumes of orthopedic surgeries, and growing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Increasing incidences of sports-related injuries and road accidents, technological advances in orthopedic surgical techniques, and introduction of high-power and high-performance surgical tools such as pneumatic-powered and electric-powered systems are some of the other major factors accountable for the global orthopedic power tools market growth.

Some of the key players operating in the Orthopedic Power Tools market include:

Aesculap, Arthrex, Brasseler USA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConMed Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Misonix, Mazor Robotics, Osteomed LLC, OMNlife Science Inc. Peter Brasseler Holdings, LLC. Stryker Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Think Surgical, Verb Surgical, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Segments covered in the report:

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market with the highest market share. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show a significant growth rate owing to rising development and population demands.

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Large Bone Orthopedic Power Tools

Small Bone Orthopedic Power Tools

High-Speed Orthopedic Power Tools

Orthopedic Reamers

Consumables

Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Pneumatic-Powered Systems

Electric-Powered Systems

Battery Operated-Powered System

Corded Tools

Modality (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Single Use Power Tools

Reusable Power Tools

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Orthopedic

ENT

Oral

Thoracic

Neurology

Beneficial Aspects of the Report:

Global and region forecast of the Orthopedic Power Tools market from 2020-2027

In-depth analysis of market dynamics, industry outlook, market size based on types and applications

Details of value chain analysis, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis to provide a better understanding of the market and competitive players

Detailed insights on competitive landscape and emerging market trends

Research Methodology:

The market report is formulated on the basis of data obtained through extensive primary and secondary research. The data is further validated and verified by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals. The report considers regional demand and supply ratio, investments, market dynamics, capacity, end-use industry trends, and consumer behavior to generate a forecast report. The data is collected from verified sources such as government policies, regulatory published materials, journals, trade magazines, and verified data sources. The report uses advanced analytical tools such as SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis to provide an accurate insight into the market scenario and competitive landscape. This report provides beneficial information to companies and new players to make lucrative business decisions. The market estimates and forecast data have been thoroughly verified through exhaustive primary research.

