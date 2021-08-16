Obesity Treatment Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Rise in government initiatives to address overweight issues and increasing development of advanced and effective weight management treatments are among the key factors contributing to market growth

The global obesity treatment market size is expected to reach USD 27.10 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.7%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. One of the key parameters driving market revenue growth is rising prevalence of obesity due to sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, and lack of physical activity. The global market growth is further bolstered by increasing commercial availability of weight-management programs, rising demand for technologically enhanced weight-loss devices and equipment, and rise in government initiatives undertaken to promote awareness about obesity and its adverse health outcomes. Furthermore, growing trends of health and fitness such as gym culture, increasing cosmetic concerns, especially among millennials, increasing inclination towards weight-loss surgeries, and rising healthcare expenditure create market growth opportunities.

The report initially offers market introduction, market overview, product scope, market opportunities, growth prospects, risks, limitations, and key drivers. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with extensive profiling of the key competitors. It covers recent technological advancements, product developments, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships.

Key Companies in the market include:

Medtronic, Ethicon (subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Cousin Biotech, EnteroMedics, Inc., and USGI Medical, Inc. VIVUS, Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Allergan Plc

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Market segment analysis:

Surgery (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Adjusting gastric Banding

Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass

Sleeve gastrectomy

Biliopancreatic diversion with Duodenal Switch

Endoscopic Procedures

Drugs (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Appetite suppressants

Combination drugs

Malabsorption

Satiety drugs

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Clinics

Hospitals

Beauty institutions

Regional analysis further covers a country-wise analysis to offer insights into key trends and demands in each major country that might affect the growth of the market in the region.

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Global Obesity Treatment Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their SWOT analysis, their business profiles, business overview, market share, global position, and market value

Identification and analysis of significant trends and factors driving revenue growth of the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape along with strategic mergers, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches

Assessment of each market segment along with their growth trends and market revenue contribution

Study of the key regions to pinpoint growth potential and study opportunities, threats, limitations, and risks

