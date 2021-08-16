Digital Printed Wallpaper Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2020-2027

The Global Digital Printed Wallpaper Market size is estimated to reach USD 14.44 billion by 2027 from USD 3.16 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 19.9%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market growth is driven by technological advancement in digital printing and increasing consumer spending on interior wall decorations with striking wallpapers at inexpensive costs.

Digitally printed wallpaper are the images printed and produced by digital printing technology. These wallpapers can be pasted on the exterior or interior walls of any commercial, residential, or other settings as an advertising element or simply as a decorative. Some of the most popular digitally printed wallpapers among consumers are 3D wallpapers, removable or peel-off wallpapers, custom-designed wallpapers, peel and stick, western aztec wallpaper, commercial wallcovering, EZ wallpaper, DIY wallpaper, and others.

Recent developments in digital printing have opened up a pool of possibilities to bring empty walls to life with striking wallpapers. Changing modern consumer’s taste for interior design is positively impact Digital Printed Wallpaper Market growth. Increasing investment in the personal home & décor along with high demand for digitally printed wallpapers from hotels & resorts, hotels, and other end-use verticals will supplement Digital Printed Wallpaper Market share over the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on printing technology, the inkjet segment accounted for 55% of the digitally printed market share in 2019 and is set to witness a CAGR of 19.4% through 2027.

Laser printing technology is estimated to showcase a growth rate of 20.6%, accounting for 46.9% of the market share by 2027.

Based on wallpaper type, the household sub-segment is likely to witness a significant growth rate of nearly 22.1% through 2027.

The wedding segment accounted for 6.8% of the printed wallpaper market share in 2019 and is calculated to exhibit a growth rate of 20.7% over the analysis period.

The wildlife wallpaper segment accounted for 13.7% of the overall market, while the abstract segment had a market share of 11.4% in 2019.

On the basis of material, the paper segment is set to grow at a CAGR of 22.9%, contributing to USD 4.75 Billion in terms of revenue by 2027.

The Vinyl segment is estimated to register a notable growth rate of 20.4% over the projected timeframe.

In terms of end-use, the bars & restaurants segment contributed USD 0.53 Billion in the global digitally printed market revenue share in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 17.4% through 2027. The robust growth can be attributed to the growing adoption of wallpapers with abstract, scenic beauties or monuments in these settings to create an impressive ambiance for attracting more customers.

The commercial space segment is projected to witness a growth rate of 20.2% through 2027 on account of the increasing adoption of digitally printed wallpapers as commercial advertisements to create brand awareness among consumers.

In the regional landscape, the Asia Pacific region held 37.3% of the Digital Printed Wallpaper Market share in 2019, followed by Europe, with 22.7% of the market share.

The APAC region is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 22.7% over the analysis period, on account of increasing advancement in digital printing technology in the region.

North America is estimated to account for 19.1% of the global Digital Printed Wallpaper Market share, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.7% through 2027.

Europe is projected to account for 23.3% of the market share, delivering a growth rate of 20.3% during the forecast period.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Graham & Brown

MX Display

Flavor Paper

Peggy-Betty Designs

Hollywood Monster

The Printed Wallpaper Company

McRobb Display Ltd

4walls

Color X

Great Wall Custom Coverings

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Digital Printed Wallpaper Market on the basis of the base material, type of wallpaper, printing technology, end-use vertical, and region:

Base Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Paper

Non-woven

Vinyl

Others

Type of Wallpaper Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wildlife

Scenic Beauty

Lifestyle

Architectural

Portrait

Wedding

Fashion

Abstract

Others

Printing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Inkjet

Laser

End-Use Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Household

Hotels & Resorts

Bars & Restaurants

Commercial Space

Transportation

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S.

Europe U.K. France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the expected revenue growth of the Digital Printed Wallpaper Market till 2027?

What key factors are expected to drive revenue growth of the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and challenges the market will face in the coming years?

Which segment and region are expected to account for largest share in the market in the forecast period?

Which companies are operating in the Digital Printed Wallpaper Market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

