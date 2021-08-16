Dibasic Calcium Phosphate Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2027

The Global Dibasic Calcium Phosphate Market is forecast to reach USD 974.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Calcium phosphates have a chemical formula of Ca3(PO4)2, which belongs to a group of bioactive synthetic materials. Tricalcium Phosphate, hydroxyapatite is some of the commonly used types of this biomaterial. It witnesses high application in orthopedics and dentistry due to its crystallographic structures, osteoconductivity, and similarity of chemical composition to skeletal tissue. It displays a positive interaction with living tissue that also comprises of differentiation of immature cells towards bone cells. Its excellent biological properties have resulted in its wide acceptance in the healthcare sector. Continuous emphasis on R&D activities is also positively impacting the growth of the industry. In a recent study published in 2019, the focus was given on mineralization of calcium phosphate n bone tissues directly observed in aqueous liquid by atmospheric SEM in the absence of staining.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Dibasic Calcium Phosphate Market held a market share of USD 640.2 Million in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.7% during the forecast period.

In context to Grade, the Feed Grade segment is projected to witness a significant growth rate of 5.2% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 21.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the Feed Grade segment is attributed to rising awareness among pet owners and dairy farmers about the importance of providing the animal with required nutrients for ascertaining their health and enhanced livestock productivity, which is contributing to growing demand of food grade calcium phosphate, contributing to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In context to Product Type, the Di-Calcium Phosphate [DCP] segment held the largest market share of more than 40.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The market share held by this segment is attributed to the continuous growth of food & beverage and elevating demand for dietary supplement products wherein DCP finds application in manufacturing breakfast cereals, noodle products, and enriched flour, contributing to the market share held by this segment. Continuous expansion of the pharmaceutical sector and the use of DCP in this industry as a tableting agent in certain preparations also contributes to the market share held by this segment.

In regards to Application, the Food & beverages segment occupied the largest market share of 28.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The dominance of the Food & beverages segment is attributed to the continuous expansion of the continuous expansion of the food and beverage industry, rising demand for foods with high nutritional values and applicability of food grade calcium phosphate in food & beverage industry for enhancing the nutritional value of food products like seafood, processed cheese, bakery products among other, which contributes to the market share held by this segment

In regards to the region, Europe held 21.0% of the market in 2018, with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The market share held by the region is attributed to the expanding healthcare & pharmaceutical industry, continuously increasing geriatric population and associated elevating demand for orthopedic and dental care in this region, which is supporting the expansion of the sector in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Dibasic Calcium Phosphate Market according to Product Type, Grade, Application, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Monocalcium Phosphate [MCP]

Di-Calcium Phosphate [DCP]

Tricalcium Phosphate

Calcium Acid Pyrophosphate

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Pharmaceutical grade

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food & beverages

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Animal feed

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



