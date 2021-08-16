Marine Algae Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Marine Algae Market was valued at USD 16.19 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 29.39 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.6%. The market for commercial seaweeds is expanding by leaps and bounds, especially in some regional segments. Their high nutritional value and continuously growing sustainable harvest practices are making them popular in the food and other industries. Partnerships and product portfolio expansion are frequently witnessed in this industry as this enables in attracting huge consumer segments. The market is a hub of research and innovation till date, with a current focus on animal livestock and cosmetic sector products. Since the origin is completely organic, the product is being accepted more by the consumers, and is expected to witness impressive growth in the coming years.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Marine Algae Market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Marine Algae Market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Further key findings from the report suggest-

Red seaweeds have a high mineral and antioxidant content, leading to their increasing use in the pharmaceuticals segment. Initially, their medical application was restricted to traditional medicines only. Today, the product is helping in biochemical research and the hydrocolloid industry.

Brown seaweeds assist with protection from marine pathogens due to the presence of a compound called fucoidan. They are also known to have skin benefits like the ability to provide skin elasticity. Due to the increase in their usage, they are projected to be the fastest growing application segment.

Seaweeds are becoming popular as healthy snacks in the food segment and have a growing industrial application especially with the growth of automation for harvesting purposes. These are some factors contributing to their impressive growth during the forecast period.

The product is known to have many health benefits such as the ability to help in digestion mechanisms, lowering cholesterol and weight loss. This is making them popular both in the pharmaceutical segment and health foods industry. The pharmaceuticals segment under application is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the period of forecast.

Seaweeds are being used more for animal fodder. They can either be used directly or mixed as an additive to enhance the nutritional content of food consumed by animals. This is a prominent area of market innovation as companies are engaged in their efforts to make fodder rich in its nutritional content and sustainable in the manner of harvesting.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Marine Algae Market on the basis of type, method of harvesting, form, application, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Red Seaweeds

Brown Seaweeds

Green Seaweeds

Method of Harvesting (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Aquaculture

Wild Harvesting

Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Liquid

Powder

Flakes

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Food Dairy Products Meat & Poultry Products Bakery Products Confectionery Products Others Soups Salads Beverages

Animal Feed Additives

Agriculture

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others Biomass for fuel Integrated Aquaculture Wastewater Treatment



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil



Benefits of Global Marine Algae Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

