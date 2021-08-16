Carotenoid Market Size, Share, Key Players, Growth Trend, and Forecast, 2020–2027

The global Carotenoid Market is expected to reach USD 654.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Beta-carotenes are the type of phytonutrients found in the cells of a wide variety of plants, algae, and bacteria. These phytonutrients help plants absorb light energy for use in photosynthesis. Beta-carotenes are essential anti-oxidants that play a significant role in animal health.

Beta-carotenes are extensively used as coloring agents in the food and beverage industry. Nevertheless, with biotechnological advancements coupled with innovations in recombinant DNA technology, the extraction of carotenoids is now commercially feasible. Owing to this, there is an increase in the production of beta-carotene products. The rise in consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of beta-carotene supplements and fortified foods has led to the use of such products as a preventive measure against various health conditions including arthritis, diabetes, obesity, cancer, macular degeneration, and skin damage, among others.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to provide an advantage to the reader. This segment focuses on the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. The report also sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others, to offer a better understanding of the market. The report also offers insights into revenue, gross profit margin, financial standing, market position, product portfolio, and other vital aspects of each player. The report also includes a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

BASF SE, DSM NV

FoodChem International Corporation

Flavorchem Corporation

Lycored, BioExtract

DD Williamson & Co. Inc.

Nutralliance

Parry Nutraceuticals

Zhejiang Medical Co. Ltd.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By source, natural sources of production of carotenoids are forecasted to observe the highest growth rate of 3.5% in the forecast period. Rising consumer awareness about the health benefits and the gains associated with natural products is projected to boost market demand throughout the forecast period.

Oral route of administering of water-soluble beta-carotene is used in the treatment of duodenal ulcer, causes a significant reduction of inflammatory and atrophic lesions, and quicker healing in the test subjects as compared to the controls.

By industry vertical, the food & beverage industry contributed to the second-largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 3.1% in the forecast period. The widespread use of beta-carotene as a coloring agent in food & beverages is a prominent factor responsible for the high demand in this industry.

Europe held the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 2.9% in the forecast period. The market dominance of Europe is owing to the growth of the end-user industries in the region.

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of the prominent players to develop innovative products and technologies are driving the growth of the industry. Additionally, the market is witnessing numerous strategic collaborations and initiatives that are expanding the scope of the market. The report discusses in detail the factors and elements of the Carotenoid Market that are positively influencing the growth of the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Carotenoid Market on the basis of product type, source, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Water Soluble Beta-Carotene

Fat-Soluble Beta-Carotene

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Dietary Supplements

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

The Carotenoid Market Report Offers:

Deep insights into the Carotenoid Market landscape

Key details about the regional segmentation of the Carotenoid Market

Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Beta-Carotene industry

Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

