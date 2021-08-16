Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast Till 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market was valued at USD 19.21 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 27.79 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7%. Beverages processing equipment is the equipment used for the processing and production of beverages that are synthesized from various sources. There is a different type of beverages processing equipment for different types of beverages. These beverages include preparing a range of products such as dairy products, juices, aerated drinks, alcoholic beverages, and processed water. This equipment is regulated by the FDA, and thus, manufacturers of beverage processing equipment have to comply with stringent regulations implemented by FDA owing to health and safety concerns. The beverages processing equipment is used to carry out various processes such as boiling, blending, mixing, pasteurization, homogenization, and separation of raw materials. The increasing disposable income and the changing customer lifestyles have resulted in increased spending on beverages such as tea, coffee, juice, soft drink, beer, and wine; this is expected to provide growth opportunities for the global beverage processing equipment.

It also includes an extensive investigation on Beverage Processing Equipment manufacturers, the expansion strategies adopted by the companies to capitalize on the existing growth prospects, the financial standing, and the individual market share of the leading participants

Further key findings from the report suggest

Asia Pacific region is projected to account for 38.5% of the global market. The rise in income level, along with the improved standard of living, is one of the major factors that is driving the growth of industry in this region.

The brewery equipment segment is estimated to reach USD 8.86 Billion by 2028. The rise in the demand for alcoholic beverages is expected to foster the growth of the market.

The demand for non-carbonated beverages such as juices, sports drinks, and energy drinks is increasing due to increasing health awareness globally. Non-carbonated beverage consists of low calories.

In order to gain bigger market share, several companies are increasing their productivity and upgrading their equipment and machinery, that in turn will enhance Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market growth.

Apart from beer and soda, wine, hard seltzer and cocktails are increasingly being made available in canned form which is driving the demand for the alcoholic beverages upwards. The increasing demand for alcoholic beverages will drive the demand of the processing equipment in the alcoholic beverages segment

Demand for filtration machinery, shift towards alternative beverage products, changing customer preferences for healthier drinks; and the demand for non-carbonated beverages such as juices, sports drinks, and energy drinks are increasing at a higher pace due to health awareness, as these non-carbonated beverages contain few calories.

In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-

GEA

Tetra Laval

Alfa Laval

Krones Group

Bucher Industries

Praj industries

The report gives a conclusive overview of the world Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market by segmenting it on the basis of type, application, and region.

Beverage Processing Equipment product types, applications, geographies, and end-user industries are the key market segments that are comprised in this study. The report speculates the prospective growth of the different market segments by studying the current market standing, performance, demand, production, sales, and growth prospects existing in the market.

The segmentation included in the report is beneficial for readers to capitalize on the selection of appropriate segments for the Beverage Processing Equipment sector and can help companies in deciphering the optimum business move to reach their desired business goals.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, beverage type, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2028)

Brewery

Filtration

Carbonation

Sugar Dissolvers

Blenders & Mixtures

Heat exchangers

Beverage Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2028)

Alcoholic

Non- Alcoholic Carbonated Non-Carbonated

Dairy

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



The global Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market report answers some important questions for you:

What will be the market potential as well as the concentration of the global Beverage Processing Equipment segment for the forecast period?

What will be the avenues for access to the global Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market for the newly added range?

How are business owners planning to meet the production demand and sales requirements to gain a competitive edge over others?

Which demographic regions will witness a greater demand during the estimated period?

What will be the composition of the target market? What are the gaps? Where do most new opportunities lie?

What will be the consumers’ attitude towards the business during the forecast period, 2019 to 2028?

The research report by Reports and Data analyzes and forecasts the Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of volume and price for the forecast period. The report also sheds light on the various opportunities within the market.

