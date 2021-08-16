Plant Based Drinks Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2020–2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Plant Based Drinks Market were valued at USD 12.3 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 23.2 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 13.1%.

Plant-based beverages or non-dairy milk alternative is the fast-growing segment in the newer food product development category of functional and specialty plant-based beverages across the globe. Cow milk allergy, lactose intolerance, calorie intake, and occurrence of hypercholesterolemia, more preference to vegan food has attracted the consumers towards looking for cow milk alternatives. Plant-based beverages alternatives are an emerging trend, which provides an adequate alternate where cow’s milk supply is inadequate. Though various types of innovative beverages from plant sources are being exploited for a cow milk alternative, many of these face some/any technological issues, either related to processing or preservation. The majority of these plant-based beverages lack nutritional balance when compared to bovine milk; however, they contain functionally active components with health-promoting properties that attract health-conscious consumers.

Some of the key players operating in the Plant Based Drinks Market are:

The White Wave Foods Company (US)

Blue Diamond Growers (US)

Pacific Foods (US)

Hain Celestial (US)

SunOpta (Canada)

Want Want China Holdings Limited (China)

Kikkoman (Japan)

Califia Farms (US)

The Coca-Cola Company (US)

Ripple Foods (US)

Further key findings from the report suggest

By function, bone health holds a market value of about 2.9 Billion in 2018. The high content of calcium in these products is foreseen to be the major driving factor for this market.

By source, the market for plant-based beverages is divided into almond, soy, coconut, and rice. Soy segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 12.2% during the forecast period.

The milk segment is estimated to account for the notable share in the market for plant-based beverages in 2020. A growing number of consumers opt for milk substitutes for medical reasons or as a lifestyle choice. Medical reasons include lactose intolerance with a worldwide prevalence of 75% and cow’s milk allergy, also, in countries where mammal milk is limited.

The Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth in Plant Based Drinks Market over the forecast timeline with a CAGR of about 12.7%. Increasing health concerns among the Japanese population projected to drive the Japanese Plant Based Drinks Market.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Plant Based Drinks Market on the basis of source, type, function and region:

On the basis of source, (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Almond

Soy

Coconut

Rice

Others (cashew, oats, pea, and hemp)

On the basis of type, (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Milk

Other drinks (smoothies, shakes, and nogs)

On the basis of function, (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Cardiovascular health

Cancer prevention

Bone health

Lactose-free alternative

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the expected revenue growth rate the global Plant Based Drinks Market is expected to register during the forecast period?

What are the key growth driving factors of Plant Based Drinks Market?

Who are the leading players in the market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Which region is expected to account for the largest market share in the global Plant Based Drinks Market over the forecast period?

